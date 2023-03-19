FORT HOOD — Operation Shower partnered with the Operation Appreciation program through H-E-B to throw a Saint Patrick’s Day-themed baby shower for expectant military families.
All of the expectant moms at the event were active-duty service members or the spouses or partners of deployed members of U.S. Army Fort Hood.
The event took place Friday in the future National Mounted Warrior Museum, ahead of the museum’s projected Nov. 8 opening date.
“We host showers for families who have a spouse deployed or who are in the service themselves and are facing a deployment,” said Maureen Satorius, one of seven organizers of Operation Shower. “We have between 15 and 20 showers a year.”
Satorius said it is an honor to serve the military community in this way.
“For a lot of these mothers, this is the only baby shower they have,” Satorius said. “Their families are far away so you know, this is a way to connect with other families in similar circumstances, and just to provide a day of joy to them and make them feel seen.”
Each mother received a shower of gifts and prizes, including a “baby shower in a box” with personalized gifts of more than $500 worth of baby products geared toward the mothers’ and babies’ needs for the first year of life. Gift items were donated by H-E-B, 4moms, Diaper Genie, Stella & Dot, Mud Pie and Delta Children.
At 34 weeks pregnant, veteran Elizabeth Hurtato attended the event with her spouse Alfred Parras along with long-time friends and new families they met at the shower. Hurtato was previously stationed in Korea and here at Fort Hood while she was on active duty.
“I didn’t know they did this for military families,” Hurtato said. “It actually helps a lot.”
Keynote speaker, retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk Sr., gave an address recognizing the service and sacrifice of military families — most especially expectant mothers, and expressing appreciation for the support of a community grocery store like H-E-B.
“I don’t know any company with people as loyal as the people who work for H-E-B,” Funk said.
H-E-B catered their famous brisket and turkey, with baked beans and macaroni on the side with all the fixins to include extra sauce, pickles, onions, and bread. Muffins and donuts were served for dessert.
H-E-B has partnered with Operation Shower since 2015 and sponsored nine events, according to Johnny Mojica, H-E-B spokesman.
Through the showers, Mojica said they have made an impact on 300 families.
The military outreach programs through Operation Appreciation are dedicated to giving back to military families and bringing together military families and the local civilian community.
For a schedule of future H-E-B outreach events visit hebnewsroom.com.
“Events like Operation Shower represent the heart of our company: giving back to all Texans,” Mojica said. “We are helping to change lives. Seeing the gratitude on their faces and their appreciation keeps us going.”
James Washington, a unit director at one of the Killeen H-E-Bs, said the mission of giving back to the community is one of his favorite reasons he works at H-E-B. His favorite event is the annual Feast of Sharing, because it is open to all in the community.
“It’s everybody — wealthy or those with nothing at all,” Washington said.
Five years ago, Lorena Orantez attended an H-E-B sponsored Operation Shower event as a first-time mom. This year she returned to the event — as a volunteer.
“It meant a lot to me for them to do that event,” said Orantez who experienced the shower with her first child while her husband was gone during her pregnancy, “I felt so seen. I felt special. I actually still have a lot of the presents they gave us at the shower. It was a lot of fun.”
Orantez said the friendships she made have continued through the years.
“We were dual military at the time and I didn’t have a lot of friends in the area at the time, and I made lots of friends at the shower,” Orantez said.
Operation Shower has blessed military mothers across the United States for 16 years.
The expectant mothers at the Operation Shower event bonded over shared experiences in military life including being far away from their familiar support systems, and uncertainty over how present their spouses would be for the birth of their child, or monumental milestones in their lives.
Dual military couple Tiffani Smith and her husband Gabriel are expecting their first child in the next seven weeks. Tiffani Smith heard about the event through a facebook support group for active duty mothers. Tiffani Smith said she signed up five months ago, but there was a waitlist to get in.
“We were not able to do a baby shower with her family because the military has us so spread out from them,” Gabriel Smith said. “It is awesome for them to do this for the community.”
Tiffani Smith expressed her shock that a local grocery store would make such a generous and considerate gesture to bless the military community.
The Smiths said they enjoy shopping at H-E-B because of their large variety, the upscale environment with reasonable prices, and the large bakery section.
“It’s surprising — they’re giving back to the community, and it’s awesome,” Tiffani Smith said. “You wouldn’t think H-E-B would do something like that, but... I have even more respect for them now.”
Jessica Sharfenaker has been a military spouse for three years. She attended the event with her 5-year-old son Axle and her 2-month-old baby boy Watty.
Sharfenaker shared a table with Joyce Cabrera and her husband Moises, who attended the shower with their 2-month-old daughter Kaila.
“Not having family around, it is really special,” Joyce Cabrera said. “And getting to meet new moms and make friends.”
Additionally, there were festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed games and raffles sprinkled throughout the event.
Participants picked team names from the seasoned mothers at the “Not Our First Rodeo” table, to the “Hot Flashes” paying homage to pregnancy symptoms. Others had sentimental names, such as the “Lucky M’s” who combined the St. Patrick’s Day theme of the event with the shared first initial of their newborn babies or “Team Europe,” who bonded over their husbands on rotation overseas.
Whitney Dunmore brought her 6-week-old son Kash. Although her husband was able to attend the birth of her son, he had to leave for Europe when he was just 2 weeks old.
With their biological family so spread apart, military families often develop tight bonds within the military community.
At one table in the baby shower, Justin Aguilar cradled 3-week-old Penelope Sanchez, as his wife Tasha stroked her head.
Penelope’s mother Chloe Mullen said the Aguilars have become like surrogate grandparents as they bonded over platoon barbecues and cookouts.
“It’s amazing to have someone you can go to for support,” Mullen said. “They become like your second family.”
Mullen said Tasha Aguilar was in the delivery room when her daughter was born — as she waited for her family to make the 15-hour drive from Iowa.
“For military moms who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed — and especially those who are on active duty themselves — the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful,” said Operation Shower founder and chief officer LeAnn Morrissey. “Whether they are serving on the front lines or doing everything at home that enables their loved ones to proudly serve our country, these remarkable women deserve our love, support, and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”
For more information about Operation Shower, including a list of upcoming events, please visit www.operationshower.org.
