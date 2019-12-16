Christmas delivery

Santa Claus (Kipp Miller) poses for a photo with Bianca Youngblood after Operation Stand Down Central Texas delivered Christmas gift bags to residents of the Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Operation Stand Down Central Texas arrived at the Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation center this morning to bring holiday cheer and Christmas gift bags to all of the residents at the facility.

With Santa Claus accompanying, volunteers traveled from room to room, delivering gifts of winter socks, personal hygiene products and other items.

