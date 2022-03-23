Organizers for the spring Stand Down event to help homeless veterans are pleased with the final numbers and have scheduled their next event to be held Oct. 22.
“We were very blessed to have so many sponsors, vendors and volunteers,” said Joann Courtland, director of Operation Stand Down for Central Texas.
The nonprofit organization, based in Copperas Cove, was able to assist 146 individuals at the event held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday, according to statistics released by the organization on Tuesday.
Records indicated that 22 of those were veterans in need of assistance. Clothing and personal grooming items, haircuts, dental and medical exams and many resources were offered throughout the day. A hot meal was prepared and served by volunteers from Central Texas College, Culinary Arts department.
“Benefits to the homeless don’t stop there,” Courtland said. “We are collecting monetary donations as well as gently used items for the next event.”
The donation center is located at their offices at 201 Carpenter Street in Copperas Cove. For more information on how businesses may participate or how to volunteer, call 254-681-8522. Visit the website at www.osdct.org.
