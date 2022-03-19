Saturday was a day of contrasts inside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center as more than 100 registered for Operation Stand Down. The nonprofit organization out of Copperas Cove held its spring event for the homeless in and around Killeen. Primarily serving military veterans who are homeless, Stand Down doesn’t turn anyone away during this biannual event. Director Joann Courtland and her staff have been preparing for many weeks.
“The army of volunteers who show up to help for this really make a difference to this community,” Courtland said. According to the website, osdct.org, the organization’s primary emphasis is the creation of a community in which homeless veterans are treated with respect and given the opportunity to relax, interact and form ties with peers and volunteers while receiving much needed, specific services.
“I don’t know what I would have done for food today,” Phillip Costas said. Costas is a former U.S. Marine who left service three years ago.
“I haven’t eaten much since Tuesday.”
Costas’ story is not unusual because when he left service in Virginia, he moved to Texas to be close to family. From there though, he said he shied away from people because of post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that was not diagnosed at his discharge. His family didn’t understand him and he withdrew further and further, choosing to live on the streets in Killeen.
“My family wanted to help,” Costas said, “but I didn’t know I had PTSD until about six months ago.”
Since then he has struggled to find resources that would help him. With no home and no identification, no car, no job, no hope, Costas had given up on life and tried to commit suicide.
In the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White in Temple, Costas was treated and released with assistance from a Fort Hood soldier who was visiting someone else in the hospital. He told Costas about some services that were available. He met other vets like himself who told him about Operation Stand Down. He was able to talk to several agencies who offered assistance and now he has a brighter outlook for the future.
Among the volunteers who came out to support Saturday’s event were several church groups, teams from local schools and universities as well as motorcycle clubs and service organizations.. Everyone pitched in Friday to set up for the event. Areas were marked off for clothing racks, shoes and personal items. Volunteers from the Central Texas Beauty College set up chairs and work stations to provide haircuts and grooming aids. There were tables set up from organizations that provide resources for those less fortunate. A brisket lunch was prepared and served by Central Texas College Culinary School. Members from Zeta Phi Beta Sorority provided breakfast and snack bags to give to everyone.
Retired from private practice, Rebecca Greening is part of the U.S. Army Dental Activity team from Fort Hood. “DENTAC has clinics on base for complete oral care,” said Greening. “Though we can’t really treat anyone here today, we have been able to discuss oral care and direct them to resources available to help in many cases.”
National Guard members manned a station to provide free COVID-19 testing and immunizations. Central Texas Support Services offered HIV-AIDS and STD testing services. Forgotten Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Texas riders provided “blessing bags.”
“Each one has some snacks, hygiene items, ...and a prayer inside,” Lee Ann “Black Widow” Bassili said. She is a member of the club and listed several programs that the group has partnered with to provide social and psychological assistance to veterans.
Rhonda Mack with Divas in Dog Tags is an Army veteran and military sexual trauma survivor.
“We advocate self-care, sisterhood and service,” said Mack. “There are female military veterans and survivors who feel as though they have been forgotten.” Divas welcome wives, widows and female veterans from any branch of service.
Trish Alger and Tammi Olvera with Help Heal Vets gave out craft packages to participants. Their organization is dedicated to helping victims of PTSD, depression, anxiety and other conditions find healing through projects that create something. They use recycled and sustainable materials to provide kits for those who may find relief from pain and improve motor skills.
Debora Pearson from “Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc.,” discussed the benefits of peer-to-peer counseling services.
“Our goal is to help anyone who suffers from the effects of PTSD, traumatic brain injury or even military sexual assault find care,” Pearson said.
Officers from Killeen Police Department were there to support the efforts of KPD’s Homeless Outreach Team. Officer Kyle Moore, who oversees the team, and Sgt. Angela Mathews spoke to many folks about the resources out there to help the homeless population in Killeen. Moore has been working among the homeless for several years, making contact with many of them on the “street where they live.”
Steven Cox is one of Moore’s friends. When they met, Cox was on the street because of several life events including divorce and health issues. He had his wallet stolen in Austin which included all of his identification and military papers. Without those documents, it is difficult for most people to find a job or rent an apartment. Cox said he suffered a series of mini-strokes which left him with very little hope. Without identification, medical assistance was limited to emergency services. Then he met Moore who helped him get back on his feet. Cox was able to secure a home in Killeen with help from several agencies. He and his dog, Emba now have a roof over their heads and a better outlook on life.
“Attendance at this event was lower than in previous events with 146 registered participants,” said Courtland. “But more people now know how to get help and we will be available to help those in need in the future. Operation Stand Down has an office located in Copperas Cove at 201 Carpenter Street. For more information call 254-681-8522 or visit the website at operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
The next Operation Stand Down will be held in the fall.
