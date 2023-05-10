Operation Washout 3.0 officials have listed the successes in their annual short-term anti-gang initiative.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble was present for the official news conference following this event.
May 10, 2023
According to Sgt. Ryan Howard with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the combined efforts of several agencies netted 155 arrests, including eight gang members. Law enforcement officials seized 25 firearms and 7.9 kilograms of narcotics and just over $11,400 in cash.
Washout 3.0 was conducted May 1-5 and was led by the U.S. Marshals Service-Waco Division. This operation focused on active gang members and violent offenders.
Through targeted fugitive investigations, the Marshals Service compiled a target list of gang offenders and violent offenders who have outstanding felony warrants matching their adoption criteria. Marshals teamed up with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco Police Department and Killeen Police Department to target multiple street gang members and violent offenders.
The program worked in cooperation with Texas Department of Criminal Justice- Office of the Inspector General, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Texas Anti-Gang Center-Waco.
The Herald has reached out to KPD for local statistics; however, the information had not been provided at press time Wednesday.
Reporter
