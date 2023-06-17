Amid an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service for Central Texas, the city of Harker Heights is offering a bit of respite.
The city is offering a couple of cooling stations for the foreseeable future.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Amid an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service for Central Texas, the city of Harker Heights is offering a bit of respite.
The city is offering a couple of cooling stations for the foreseeable future.
“Citizens who need a place to cool down and temporarily get out of the heat can contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 option 1 for a cooling location,” the city said in an email alert.
Temperatures over the next few days are expected to soar past triple digits several times, with heat indices potentially reaching a staggering 105-115.
Forecasted high temperatures for Central Texas from Sunday through Thursday are 103, 105, 106, 102 and 98, respectively.
The following are cooling station locations in Harker Heights and their hours of operations:
Police Department Lobby, 402 Indian Trail — Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing — Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is closed on Sunday
The excessive heat warning, which was issued by the National Weather Service at 6:01 a.m. Saturday, is in effect through 8 p.m. Sunday.
“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service said on the warning.
Continuous exposure to the heat can lead to dangerous medical conditions such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness.
“Oppressive heat and humidity will continue into early next week and raise the threat for heat related illnesses if precautions are not taken. Make sure to drink plenty of water, wear light colored clothing, and take frequent breaks if working outdoors,” the National Weather Service said in its hazardous weather outlook.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.