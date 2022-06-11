With an expected high of 104 today in Killeen, the National Weather Service has already described the most recent heat wave as “dangerous.” Now, it is described as “oppressive,” according to its website. The “oppressive heat” is expected to continue throughout the week.
David Bonnette, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Herald that heat index levels could hover between 100 and 105 through at least Tuesday.
There also may not be much relief as the days go by. Bonnette said it appears that summer is here and quite early.
“It’s pretty much what it looks like,” Bonnette said. “Usually what happens once we get this mid-level high developing over us, it brings the onset of summer. We’re about three to four weeks early. It’s not to say that we’re not going to have some cold fronts come in or some active periods still, but pretty much this is the start of the summertime heat.”
Bonnette said to expect waves during the summer where heat index levels will get into the “mid 100s or low 100s.” He said a bit of relief is that it’s not guaranteed to get hotter in July and August.
“Because it normally gets hotter, it doesn’t mean that July and August will be hotter than it is right now, so that’s something to keep in mind. Because it’s hot early, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be hotter later,” he said.
Scorching heat began to make its way into Central Texas earlier this week, bringing high temperatures right at triple digits Friday afternoon, according to hourly data from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. The weather brought heat index levels as high as 102 on the reporting hours, which is every hour on the :56.
Cooling shelters
The city of Harker Heights posted on its Facebook page that those seeking refuge from the heat can do so at the lobby of the Police Department, 402 Indian Trail, open 24 hours, 7 days a week. They can also go to the Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing, open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The city of Killeen is not opening a dedicated cooling center as it does a warming center in the winter. Instead, Peter Perez, Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Coordinator, said some community organizations have programs during peak hot hours to provide water and shaded, cool areas.
“The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management does have a high heat plan that is activated when the heat index is projected to be 105 or higher for 3 continuous days or more,” Perez said Saturday.
Perez recommended people drink plenty of water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
The city of Copperas Cove does not offer a cooling shelter, city officials said Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.