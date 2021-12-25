The smell of freshly cooked food and the sound of festive music filled the air Saturday in downtown Killeen as two organizations worked to feed the hungry community.
At the corner of North Eighth Street and East Sprott Street, Pastor Steve Chae of Jesus, Hope & Love Mission served a “taste of Korea,” with beef and pork bulgogi.
Serving a hot meal on Christmas has been a tradition for Chae since the mission opened 12 years ago. Chae also serves a hot meal on Thanksgiving.
For Chae, the Christmas meal is not just about the homeless.
“Two times a year, the focus is not on the homeless,” Chae said. “... this actually is a community event.”
The meal was also back to its standard come-and-go format outside as opposed to last year’s meal delivery service due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chae said he understood why he needed to change the format last year, but added that the way it was set up Saturday is the way it should be.
“This is the kind of way we need to share — pandemic, whatever it’s called, locking in, lock up,” Chae said. “This is not the way we should (be). I understand that. I’m not saying (we) shouldn’t forget about worrying about the pandemic. No. But we still need to open up.”
Along with serving food, the mission provided a free toy to anyone 11 and under as well as a coat for anyone who needed one. The mission also made up care packages to distribute, which included hygiene products and a blanket.
One block from the mission, in the parking lot of the former H-E-B on the corner of North Gray Street and East Sprott Street, Violet Brantley and a group of her colleagues and friends set up tables of food to serve to the community.
Brantley is the chief executive officer and managing partner of Reign Credit Consultants in Killeen.
“We want to give back to the community — my friends and I,” Brantley said. “Because you know, the community’s actually been a great resource for us, and we’re trying to help more families — not just empowering them with education, but trying to get them into homes and things like that.”
Brantley said she and her friends prepared the food Saturday morning to bring it out.
They served chicken tenders, greens, beans, potato salad, baked beans, dessert and a drink. Brantley and crew also had care packages that included hygiene items as well as some clothes they were giving out.
Brantley explained that she did events similar to the one on Saturday when she was in Djibouti in Africa.
“I want to start doing it at least every three months at a minimum,” she said.
Brantley added that serving the community in this way and seeing people have a smile on their face brings a sense of gratification.
