The candlelight vigil for George Floyd and others whose treatment struck many as unjust is the first of many to come, according to event organizers.
A Facebook group called Let’s Move Killeen has been initiated to serve as a starting point for those looking to be involved in the conversation of race relations, police brutality and constructive change going forward.
Reshard Hicks Sr. said many people shared their feelings through his social media accounts.
“The main message that I got from everyone is that they want to see something change,” Hicks said. “People from all sides of the spectrum spoke at the event, especially when it comes to the matters of protesting and police violence. Everyone is waiting for people to stop going backwards and repeating the same thing over and over.”
The Killeen resident said he loved the turnout, estimated by Killeen police at more than 1,000, and the feeling that everyone was able to get their emotions out in a positive and productive way.
“Rather than wrecking the community or more violence that would continue to lead to more violence — the community can reach out to their leaders rather than taking thing out with their own emotions,” Hicks said. “Reach out to the people who have a voice and a platform, and let them use that platform for the community’s benefit.”
Hicks said working in unison, he believes community leaders can help unite people to do collectively what the individual can’t do for themselves.
Jonathan Hildner said the idea for a candlelight vigil grew from a desire to do something peaceful in contrast to the damage and riots across the country.
Hildner said he was born and raised in Killeen, and has always returned to the city.
“We had the largest peaceful protest in Killeen’s history,” Hildner said, adding “not one vehicle was damaged, not one building was damaged.”
Another event organizer said she was pleased to see the community come together as one.
"I think we proved a lot of people wrong on being able to have a peaceful protest," said Killeen resident Sarah Bullock. "The protest was simply beautiful. The community, speakers and performers were very vocal and I couldn't be happier with the turnout. Y'all get out here and vote -- let's make a change."
Hildner said additional focused events will carry the momentum of Sunday’s vigil.
“We have created leverage in this community with our police officers and local politicians. For us, this will turn into more events focused on more specific things, things like community policing and voting,” Hildner said.
Hicks said they are looking to grow their organization with people who can help further their commitment to constructive change from within the community.
A middle school teacher in the Killeen Independent School District, Christopher Owusu, plans to serve as a coordinator for a future youth mentorship program. He said he hopes to see an internal effort sparked across the city as individuals use their strengths to join in organizing, planning and executing different projects as they come up.
“Just as they came out yesterday, we hope that they get involved,” Owusu said. “Know what overt and covert racism looks like and speak out against it while contacting those responsible for making those changes cemented.”
For more information about the Let’s Move Killeen movement, join their group on Facebook or email reshard.hicks21@gmail.com.
“The Facebook group will be our hub for community conversations,” Hildner said. “We have some things in the works, and we’re going to work with the police department and the city council and the city as a whole to start having community leaders step up and play a larger role in the decision that are made in the city.”
While recent news events have brought the issue of police brutality and destructive riots to the forefront, event organizer Brandon Smith said Sunday’s event was in honor of everyone who has lost their lives in the last couple years, especially because of police brutality.
“We are not done. We’re going to keep pushing,” Smith said. “It’s been one day and we’re already working.”
Smith said he is hopeful that the turnout from the event that was planned in two short days is a small fraction of what the budding organization can accomplish with a couple of weeks or months to plan an event.
“We’re working on next steps already,” he said. “We want people to know that were not a one-hit wonder organization, you’re going to see a lot more of us in the future.”
Keep the conversation going. What are thoughts, suggestions from our community, for our community? What can police and local officials do? Email news@kdhnews.com with your thoughts. Please include your first and last name, city of residence and age.
