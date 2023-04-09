Long Branch Park was the place to be Sunday as Easter eggs were plentiful and families could be seen joining in the games and fun activities.
An organization called Tha 13th Ghosts lead the annual event where more than 300 people showed up to enjoy the festivities.
There was a bounce house and several corn hole games set up. Kids and adults alike played horseshoes and joined in a tug of war. There were sack races and food to satisfy even the most discerning picnicker. A food truck from Bobablastic had treats of all kinds.
“We enjoy doing this every year for the kids,” Don Jenkins said. Jenkins is the business manager for Tha 13th Ghosts. “This is just one of the events we like to participate in to give back to the community where we live,” Jenkins said.
The organization is made up of several car and motorcycle clubs. Some groups have unusual names, but their love of children and family time is evident.
“We are so happy to be able to come together to do this,” Antone Bostwick, President of Nasty Dogs said. “We look forward to this every year.”
“It’s really about the kids and giving them a chance to get out and have fun,” Keria Degrate of the Killeen Rough Riders said. “We have a great time every year.
“We like to create a safe space for kids to enjoy Easter and their loved ones,” Royal Familia President XXavvian “Speedy” Lane said.
Cedric “Big Country” McCraney liked the big crowd this year.
“We participate every year and look forward to a good turnout,” McCraney said.
There were two Easter bunnies out and about among the kids. Both were swarmed with little hands and smiles and each stopped for pictures and hugs.
Organizers put out over 2,000 treat-filled eggs with a last minute donation of 200 eggs, filled with treats of the monetary kind from Killeen Autos, courtesy of Nathan Gonsalves.
Lareisa “Melo Yelo” Harvey said she enjoys being able to invite the public so that everybody can come out and have a good time.
Tonka Toys were on hand to share some of the excitement of the day.
“I think it’s just great that we had such a good turnout,” Kadezha Doughty, who represents the group, said. “It’s good to see the community come out and support the kids.”
The clubs get together several times throughout the year to give back to the community.
Their generosity can be seen at Thanksgiving and Christmas when they organize meals and donations to community charities. For information on how you can give back through this organization, call 251-229-3017.
