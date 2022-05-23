Speaking in a dimly lit room packed with veterans, service members and civilians, Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, rallied the veteran vote and spoke on issues such as veteran's care, mental health and women's rights at a town hall Monday.
Veterans were at the focus of O'Rourke's message Monday as he continued his tour of VFW posts across the state. During the town hall, the former United States congressman spoke on three items that he said were key to veteran's success.
Those items included reducing or abolishing homelessness among veterans, stopping or vastly reducing veteran suicides, and ensuring that veterans receive treatment for injuries suffered as a result of toxic burn pits.
Several residents also spoke during the event.
Killeen City Councilman Riakos Adams asked if O'Rourke would help local governments receive funding lost as a result of the 100% Disabled Veteran's Property Tax Exemption, while Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked if O'Rourke would support Killeen's attempt to move the election. Both issues involve action from the Texas Legislature.
Other residents asked Beto's stance on assault rifles, women's rights, and how he would support residents that are targets of racist or otherwise hateful speech.
O'Rourke also addressed the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, saying that it, as well as the Jan. 6 insurrection, are deliberate assaults on democracy.
"Let us not pretend that this is a mental health issue, or a video game issue," he said.
In a similar vein, the candidate clarified his stance on assault rifles, saying that he believed "no one should have one;" he also said that practices such as a universal background check and safe storage laws may help to reduce the rate of injury.
(3) comments
Wow… city council members have time to worry about moving election dates when part of the city is with out a grocery store. Amazing where our council priorities lay. I guess their pleasure is to leave many citizens with out as long as they fulfill their pleasure of selfishness.
Won’t vote for beto, because of Killeen city council members rather have spent their time pushing and agenda that has no benefit for those with out a grocery store.
I attended that meeting and left shortly thereafter because Beto started lying through his teeth. Also Beto, you think nobody should have a semi automatic rifle. I disagree. I think nobody should have a left wing politician like you who views our bill of rights as something to wipe your bottom with. You are a clone of Biden and just as destructive to our country.
Oh Donald Baker...I realize your fascist heart leads your tendencies to white nationalism but you really should look up the word "projection". By all the comments you post your willful ignorance abounds and the source of your ignorant rhetoric is clear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.