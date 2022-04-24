Several other cities are also holding municipal and school board elections on May 7, though some of them have been canceled due to a lack of opposing candidates.
Here is a look at the rest of the cities with elections.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, Jennifer McCann and Tony Canterino were effectively declared elected to the Harker Heights City Council as the council voted to cancel the city’s May 7 election because both candidates were unopposed for election.
McCann, the Place 1 incumbent, was the lone candidate to file for the seat, and Canterino was the only candidate to file for the Place 3 seat, which is held by outgoing Councilwoman Jackeline Soriano Fountain.
Fountain is ineligible to seek reelection to the council because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
McCann and Canterino will take office on May 10, in accordance with the election code.
Belton
The Belton City Council canceled the May 7 general city election on March 8 after Place 5 Councilman Daniel Bucher, Mayor Wayne Carpenter and Stephanie O’Banion faced no opposition before the Feb. 18 filing deadline.
Belton ISD
Incumbents Virginia Suarez in District 1 and Shannon Gowan in District 6 were certified as unopposed by the school board March 7.
During a special meeting on March 8, the Belton ISD school board certified Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald as an unopposed candidate.
However, the district will still have two contested board of trustee races as well as a $173.8 million bond election on May 7.
In Area 1, Belton ISD school board President Jeff Norwood will face challengers Dwayne Gossett and Dave Choquette, while Area 5 incumbent Manuel Alcozer — who serves board secretary — will face challenger Brandon Hall.
Kempner
The Kempner City Council canceled the election on March 8. Incumbents David Richardson in Place 1 and Thomas Combs in Place 2 were unopposed.
According to City Manager David Williams II, no candidates filed for the Place 5 seat. Incumbent Melba Vandeveer did not seek reelection.
According to state law, a majority of the sitting council members will appoint someone to serve in the Place 5 seat until the next municipal election. The timing of the appointment will depend on the mayor and the council and dependent on the receipt of applications by legally qualified applicants, Williams explained.
Lampasas
In the city of Lampasas, three seats are up for grabs: Place 3, Place 4 and Place 6 of the City Council.
Place 3 incumbent Chuck Williamson will be unopposed in his reelection bid.
In the Place 4 race, incumbent Cathy Kuehne is seeking reelection and will be challenged by Myles Haider.
On May 1, 2021, Haider lost to Mayor TJ Monroe in a race for that seat.
Place 6 incumbent Bob Goodart will be opposed by Davis Keele.
Lampasas ISD
Two seats on the Lampasas ISD school board are up for grabs. Place 4 incumbent Jeff Rutland is unopposed in his reelection bid.
In the Place 5 race, however, three newcomers are vying for the seat held by David Millican, who did not seek reelection. The three seeking the seat are Kelsi Davis, Harvey Stinnett and Chris Valdez.
Salado
In Salado, incumbents for the three seats up for grabs filed for reelection and are unopposed.
On the ballot are the mayor’s post and two alderman seats.
Mayor Michael Coggin and Aldermen Jason Howard and Paul Cox filed to retain their seats.
Salado ISD
In Salado ISD, there are three positions on the ballot. Two are for full, three-year terms and the other is to fill the remaining two years of an unexpired term due to the death of school board member Jim Hodgin.
Filing for the two full terms are incumbent Amy McLane along with Sam Dowdy Jr., Rick Marruffo, Jim Reed and Marlon Reed.
Filing for the unexpired term are Christi Carlson and Chris Diem.
Florence
In Florence, three seats are up for grabs: Mayor and two alderman seats.
A total of five people are running for the three seats.
Incumbent Mayor Mary Condon filed for reelection. She will be opposed by retiree David Meredith.
For the alderman positions, incumbent Debra Bartos Cahill filed to retain her seat. Also seeking one of the seats are Amy Hansson and Denise Deichmann.
Florence ISD
Two seats are on the ballot for the Florence school board, Place 6 and Place 7.
Jason Earp, the incumbent for Place 6, filed for reelection. He will be opposed by Johna Trantham and Laura Pressley.
Place 7 incumbent Joshua “J.T.” Atkinson is unopposed in his bid for reelection.
KDH reporter Lauren Dodd and the FME News Service contributed to this report.
