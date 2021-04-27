Killeen is not the first city in Texas to consider changes for no-knock warrants. Cities like Houston and San Antonio have put strict limits on the controversial police tactic.
Other Texas cities have wrestled with what to do with the tactic in which the “knock-and-announce rule” is bypassed.
In Texas, one raid that later led to a policy change happened in Houston on Jan. 28, 2019. Two people died and multiple officers were injured during the botched raid. Two officers were indicted in relation to the incident.
Less than a month later, the Houston Police Department announced that it had changed its policies on no-knock raids so that they were limited and needed the approval of the police chief, but it did not entirely eliminate the practice, according to media reports.
San Antonio is another Texas city that has limited no-knocks. In June of last year its police chief largely banned the practice, calling them “completely off the table,” according to MSN.
The news agency reported that “no-knock arrest warrants will be used only where ‘exigent circumstances pose a serious safety risk to the general public or officers.’”
“The decision to suspend the use of no-knock warrants was made to better protect the public and officers,” said Police Chief William McManus, in the Aug. 24, 2020, story. “Reducing the potential for serious bodily injury or death outweighs the need to recover illegal drugs or contraband.”
Proposed bills in the current Texas legislative session would also limit no-knock warrants, making it harder for police to get them approved.
