There’s plenty to do this weekend, and the Killeen Daily Herald has you covered by compiling local events in one spot to make planning ahead easy. Read on for details and more information on what’s happening soon.
June 9
The Killeen Movies in Your Park series will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. There will be a showing of “DC League of Super Pets” at this free event. There will be food and vendors available. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way at Fort Cavazos, will host the Nine-Hole Glow Dash from 8 to 10 p.m. This 2.5-mile fun run will feature activities like a blacklight selfie station, canvas painting, shirt decorating, and more on the golf course which will be lit up at night.
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., will host performances of “The Play That Goes Wrong” now through June 11. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to www.centraltickets.comfor tickets and showtimes.
The Hot Summer Sounds Free Concert Series will feature live music by the Hot Pickin 57s from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple. Go to www.templeparks.com/hotsummersounds to learn more.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Mark Richeyfrom 8 p.m. to midnight June 9. Cover is $10. Whiskey Renegade will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 10. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Lilly Milford from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9, Home at Last from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. June 11.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Bailey Rae – Love & Chaosat noon. This event is free. Schoepf’s will also host Roger Creager with Sundance Head at 6 p.m. June 10. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Eric Turner at 7:30 p.m. June 9, This Side of Grey at 10:30 a.m. June 10, and The High Country Flyersat 4 p.m. June 11.
June 10
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Yoga for Stress Relief from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way. This event is free and open for those aged 14 and older. Go to https://tinyurl.com/yv58v9k3 to register in advance.
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area will host its Outdoor Movie Night at 8 p.m. featuring a showing of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Admission is $10 per vehicle. Attendees should bring a blanket or a chair.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present a hands-on workshop, “Hush and Eat Your Flowers,” from 9 to 11 a.m. at Texas Agrilife Extension Service, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. There will be tips, reminders, and handouts on how to easily incorporate fresh and dried edible flowers and herbs from your own garden into drinks, salads, entrees, and desserts. There will also be an opportunity to decorate a cupcake with edible flowers and herbs. The class is limited to the first 20 people. Cost is $17 per person. Payment instructions will be provided upon registering for the workshopby emailingbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Harker Heights Police Department will host its Kiddo Cards event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Target, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. Participants will receive an identification and safety card for each child during this time.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m.
Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will host live music by Creed Fisher with special guest Zac Stokes at 6 p.m. Advance general admission is $20. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for more information.
Joker’s IceHouseBar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by classic rock cover band, Small Town Famous, at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
June 12
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department will host its hands-on learning and gardening education program, “Play in the Dirt,” for youth ages 8 to 12 years old. The next event is “Growing Greens and More” and will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Carl Levin Park Community Garden, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Participation is free but pre-registration is required by going to bit.ly/3BDvR1O.
June 14
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Big Truck Day from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. There will be fire engines, police vehicles, outdoor activities, and more at this free event. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Harker Heights Flag Day Celebration will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. The First Cavalry Rock Band will perform live and there will be vendors, food, a flag retiring station, and more at this free event. Attendees are invited to wear patriotic attire and bring their own chair or blanket to sit on.
Upcoming Events
The Killeen ISD Love of Learning Literacy Club will be from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. July 5- 8 at Iduma Elementary School, and from 9 to 10 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m. July 12- 15 at Brookhaven Elementary School. This free event is for children ages 3 and 4 that are not yet enrolled in school and will feature story times, crafts, at-home learning strategies, and more. Go to https://tinyurl.com/mu9pnm27 to register.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will present its free monthly seminar, “Soil Science for the Home Gardener,” from 6 to 7 p.m. June 15 at the Texas Agrilife Extension Service, BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main Street, Belton. Certified Master Gardener and Soil Scientist Pat Mielnick will discuss why soil is important, the essentials for plant growth, and the need for submitting a soil test. The class is limited to 50 people. Register in advance by emailingbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Copperas Cove Public Library’s Summer Reading Program will be from June 13 to July 20 at 501 S. Main St. There will be weekly performances, teen programs, story times, and more during this time. Online registration will open on June 1. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for more information or call 254-547-3826.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp is happening weekly through Aug. 11. Registration is open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. Contact Sara Gibbs at sgbbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Danny Lyon: The Bikeriders,” now through June 17. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,will host its Juneteenth Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 with featured speaker Dr. George Harrison. The event is free but pre-registration is required by going to www.bellcountymuseum.org/events/. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N.Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.