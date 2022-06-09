With summer vacation officially here, and the rising temperatures to prove it, local families have much more time to spend with one another. Fill the empty days with a family-friendly movie at the drive-in or local park, taste some new food at the fifth annual Food Truck Festival, go fishing, or join one of the library’s summer reading programs to keep the learning going.
Local Events
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at the Killeen Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. “Encanto” will be the night’s featured movie. Bring your own blanket, chair, and snacks. Alcohol, glass, and pets are not permitted at this free event.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful from 8 to 10 a.m. June 11. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd., to sign-in and receive area assignments. Assignments will include trash pick-up, graffiti removal, and sidewalk clean up. Supplies will be provided. Contact Roxanne Floresatrflores@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 for questions.
The fifth annual Food Truck Festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. June 11 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be 23 food trucks, 26 vendors at the pop-up market, and live music by Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers, and more. Parking is $5 per car and walk-in admission is $1 per person.
The Sami Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be vendors selling clothing, home décor, crafting, jewelry, art, and much more. Admission is $6 per person, kids 12 and under are free.
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Outdoor Movie Night will be at 9 p.m. June 11, featuring a showing of “Sing 2,” at 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The 90s Edition Pop-Up Shop will be from noon to 5 p.m. June 12 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Admission is $1 per person. There will be a number of local vendors and a giveaway for the best 90s outfit.
The second annual 3C Revival Rodeo will be at 7:30 June 10 and 11 at 3C Cowboy Fellowship, 16258 Gooseneck Road, Salado. Admission is free.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Jess Hilarious at 7:30 and 10 p.m. June 10 and 11. Tickets start at $35 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The LULAC Herencia Council #4297 will host the Adelante America Youth Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be breakfast, lunch, door prizes, swag bags, and three guest speakers touching on topics like community matters, mental health, healthy relationships, and more. This event is free and open to incoming high schoolers.
The Father’s Day DIY Card Workshop will be from 3 to 4 p.m. June 11 at Apache Arts and Crafts Center, Building 2337, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Fort Hood. Cost is $9 per person and registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3xlWiXn.
The Temple Police Department will host Burgers with the Badgefrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B. The department will grill burgers and hot dogs, and socialize with community members at this free event.
The Family Fishing Extravaganza will be from 6 to 11 a.m. June 12 at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., Temple. This event is free and poles and bait will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
First Baptist Church Killeen, 3310 S. W.S. Young Drive, is hosting its 2022 Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17 for kids that have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. On-site registration will be at 9 a.m. on the first day.
The Harker Heights Police Department will host the second annual Cops & Kids Day in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16 at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights. The Heights On-the-Go trailer will be full of games and activities, and the Harker Heights Public Library will have books and face paint. Attendees will receive a hotdog lunch while supplies last.
The Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, is hosting its free Summer Kids Camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 29, July 12, and July 28. The camp is open to kids ages 7 to 12 and will feature games, crafts, and other activities. Email parksandrec@beltontexas.gov to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host “A Jungle Walk” with Elizabeth Kahura which will feature animal-themed music, animal puppet shows, African poems, and folktales, as well as discussion on African wildlife and the importance of wildlife conservation. This free event will be at 9:30 and 11 a.m. June 15. The 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Clubis also happening now with both in-person and virtual events for all ages. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library still posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program during the month of June with programs geared for kids ages 3 to 10. Events will take place at the library and designated local parks throughout the week. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to get a schedule and register. The Teen Reading Program will host an event at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in June for teens ages 11 to 17.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from June 10- 15, will be “Sonic 2” at 8:30 p.m. and “Top Gun: Maverick” at 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host live music by Jon Austin and The Mojo Filters from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 11. Cover is $10.
The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will host a live performance by Deja Vibes from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 10 at Miller Park, 1919 N.First St., Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series is occurring every Friday evening in June and July. Admission is free.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight June 10. Cover: $10. The Debonairs will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 11. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Adam & The Crow Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. June 10, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. June 11, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. June 12.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. The Whiskey River Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. June 10. Events are free and open to the public. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by the Calamity Janes at 8 p.m. June 10, and Jamie’s Guns at 8 p.m. June 11.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Temple, will host free live music by Westbound from 7 to 10 p.m. June 10, and Logan Stone from 7 to 10 p.m. June 11.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. June 11.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted for free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
