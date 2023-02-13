Heights community garden

Plots in the Harker Heights community garden are maintained by those who lease them. A few plots are reserved to benefit the Harker Heights Food Care Center.

 Rachael Riley | Herald

The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department will host the second annual Outdoor and Science Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Activities Center (adjacent to the city library) at 400 Indian Trail.

“We will have sponsors from many different backgrounds with activities, classes, presentations and more,” said Kailie Gomez, the Harker Heights outdoor programs coordinator.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.