The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department will host the second annual Outdoor and Science Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Harker Heights Activities Center (adjacent to the city library) at 400 Indian Trail.
“We will have sponsors from many different backgrounds with activities, classes, presentations and more,” said Kailie Gomez, the Harker Heights outdoor programs coordinator.
There will be an ambassador from Texas Parks and Wildlife and representatives from Texas A&M University’s Forest Service on hand. A game warden from the Texas Department of Public Safety will talk about “Operation Game Thief.” Peaceable Kingdom will bring a hands-on activity for children.
Master gardeners and master naturalists will be on hand to talk about the upcoming spring season. There will be classes on tips and techniques with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The public is welcome to this free and family friendly event.
