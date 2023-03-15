Outdoor warning sirens

Killeen officials are scheduled to test the city's weather sirens today.

Killeen’s monthly outdoor warning siren test is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.

“Outdoor warning sirens are designed to alert people who are outside to seek shelter inside,” according to a Killeen Police Department Facebook post. “In hazardous conditions, Killeen’s sirens will sound for 3 to 5 minutes.”

