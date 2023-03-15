Killeen’s monthly outdoor warning siren test is scheduled for 2 p.m. today.
“Outdoor warning sirens are designed to alert people who are outside to seek shelter inside,” according to a Killeen Police Department Facebook post. “In hazardous conditions, Killeen’s sirens will sound for 3 to 5 minutes.”
The audible tests are scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month at the same time, unless severe weather forces cancelation.
According to the National Weather Service, “sirens are an outdoor warning system designed only to alert those who are outside that something dangerous is approaching.”
The city operates 22 weather sirens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.