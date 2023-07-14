FORT CAVAZOS — Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV ended his two-year command of the 1st Cavalry Division by remembering and paying respects to division troopers from the past.
Friday, Richardson helped unveil the POW/MIA memorial on the southeast side of the division’s headquarters to pay respects to the 708 troopers who have never been recovered in past wars.
Prior to the ceremony Friday, Richardson quoted from the Army’s Warrior Ethos.
“I will never leave a fallen comrade,” the commander said, poignantly repeating the final line. “But in combat operations, there are instances that result in a U.S. military personnel being captured by the enemy or missing and unable to find them after the battle.”
Representing the newest memorial is an OH-13 Sioux reconnaissance helicopter flown during the Vietnam War, affixed with the tail number 63-9084 — the same tail number of an OH-13 flown by 1st Lt. Fred H. McMurray Jr. during the war that was shot down while he was doing reconnaissance of Viet Cong fighting positions.
When American soldiers reached the downed helicopter, McMurray was not inside — only his unconscious forward observer. McMurray’s aviator gear was neatly folded and stacked nearby, however, along with bootprints of American combat boots going into the woods. He was declared presumably captured on April 7, 1968. To this day, he has never returned to the United States, Richardson said.
Helping unveil the monument marker with the 1st Cavalry Division Association was Nancy Dwyer from Charleston, South Carolina, who was married to McMurray at the time of his deployment to the Vietnam War with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.
After the veil came off the monument, Dwyer and Richardson shared a tearful embrace, with Dwyer only able to muster a faint and repeated “Thank you.”
Richardson has worn a bracelet with McMurray’s name on it since 1999. Moved by a trip to the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D. C., for a birthday gift, Richardson said he wanted a bracelet with the name of the last American soldier reported missing prior to his birthday of April 17, 1968.
Earlier this week, Richardson unveiled other monuments, including a Jeep and an Abrams tank, in honor of troopers who fought in World War II and the Gulf War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.