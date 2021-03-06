COPPERAS COVE — A chilly Saturday morning did not prevent residents from Copperas Cove and Killeen coming out to beautify the city during an event hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful.
Volunteers, 101 of them, took time out on a Saturday morning for a good cause.
The attendees picked up trash along the waterway that runs from the right side of Business 190 and runs under to the other side of the heavily traveled road.
The majority of the waterway was dry, but there was plenty of trash picked up along the way between Frontier Plaza and houses that are located behind Giovanni’s Restaurant.
Coffee, donuts, soda and snacks were provided by local businesses. Volunteers collected 575 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of recyclables during the event. The event was supported by Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Giovanni’s Restaurant, Cove Solid Waste, Code Compliance and Drainage Department and the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.