The board for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which controls drinking water in the Killeen area, received a presentation Wednesday on the master plan for water and water distribution in the future.
Allen Woelke with CDM Smith, a construction engineering company headquartered in Boston with a regional office in Austin, spoke to the board Wednesday and outlined the water needs of the cities WCID-1 serves as well as what projects the district may need to get done in the future to meet needs.
In his 90-minute presentation, Woelke outlined four projects for the district to consider getting done between now and 2035.
The first and highest priority project is existing plant upgrades at the Belton Water Treatment Plant that would cost around $2.18 million, and Woelke said the project should be completed by 2023.
In total, the four projects would cost over $110 million dollars with the most expensive project being plant expansion to 25 million gallons per day for one of the three plants at the Belton Water Treatment Plant. Woelke said this project would need to be completed by 2035.
Woelke also said that it would likely require the district to issue debt to its customers in order to pay for these projects.
Nothing has been decided by the board at this time.
Woelke also talked about which of the district’s customers would need more water than they are allocated at this time and when.
WCID-3 in Nolanville is nearly up against its water usage and growth will be continuing.
Currently, WCID-3 has around 2,000 acre-feet of water and they are using nearly all of it and will need additional water in the next year or two, according to Woelke.
The other entities that buy water from WCID-1 will have plenty of water for use until Harker Heights reaches its limit around 2040, according to the presentation.
WCID-1 built a new water plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake last year, serving the Killeen area. It is expected to be online in the next few weeks, and can pump about $17 million gallons per day, officials said.
Also during the meeting, the board approved four different projects, the most expensive of which is $99,885 for a concrete influent meter vault.
The board’s next meeting is currently scheduled for March 24 and will begin at 9 a.m. at the district’s conference room, 201 S. 38th St., in Killeen.
