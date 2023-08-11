Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen celebrated its summer commencement on Friday at the Bill Yowell Conference Center on campus.
Around 10 a.m., hundreds of graduates and families gathered in the halls excited to take part in the ceremony and get their degrees.
“I feel excited; it took me two years for my master’s,” said 29-year-old Takia Wilson, who received a Master of Education degree on Friday.
A total of 128 students were at the walk-through ceremony with their friends and families. There was a total of 73 undergraduates and 55 graduates, according to a release from the university.
The university has had over 10,000 students partake in their educational journeys since 2009. According to university officials, 40% of the graduates were military affiliated in some way, with many being active-duty. Some students — who didn’t have the opportunity to complete their undergraduate degrees — have returned years later to finish.
“Many of our students are the first in their families to be university graduates, and this is a milestone moment that will also change the trajectory of their lives and their families lives.” said Marc Nigliazzo, the longtime president of A&M-Central Texas.
Nigliazzo has shaken thousands of hands at similar graduation ceremonies, but Friday’s event was his last as the local university president. He recently announced he will be retiring soon.
He said it has been a joy seeing the graduates and how far each student has come.
The candidates for graduation who walked the stage included degrees in College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business Administration and College of Education.
The summer graduation of 2023 ended Friday afternoon with many young faces excited for their futures.
“It feels very surreal, I took a break from college to get a head start in life, and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to go back and finish my degree.”’ said 25-year-old Cassandra Simms. “I went to A&M-Central Texas and got my bachelor’s. It’s amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.