The city of Killeen has received over 200 applications for assistance with rent and utility payments because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.
The city is using money from federal coronavirus relief funding to provide assistance to some residents, according to Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city.
The city received $613,420 in coronavirus relief funds, and $100,000 of that is being used for utility assistance while an additional $172,061 is being used for rental assistance, according to Shine. The rental assistance money is coming from unexpended federal HOME Program funding, Shine said.
The city’s process of going through the applications and choosing the residents to receive the assistance has been delayed because of the influx of applications.
“We expected the program to have a large response. We anticipated processing this number of applications, but we did not anticipate the verification process taking as long. The process is manual and requires verification of every detail of each application and supporting document,” Shine said.
The qualifications for the funding were laid out by Shine in an email on Thursday.
“Qualified applicants must be Killeen residents and must have experienced loss of employment, reduction in hours of employment, inability to work because of quarantine or a related situation resulting from COVID-19,” Shine said. There is no set amount that a resident can receive and the money does not have to be paid back.
Shine provided a statement to those that have applied.
“These grants are made possible through federal funding, and the city has an obligation to ensure that every dollar is spent appropriately. We have to verify every detail of every application and every document submitted, which is an intensive, tedious and time-consuming process,” Shine said. “We are asking applicants to respond quickly to requests for more information and to be patient with us.”
