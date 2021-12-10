More than 200 Central Texas College students graduated Friday evening during the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Last year, 730 students worldwide graduated from CTC during a virtual graduation due to the pandemic.
But Friday night, things were back to a traditional format as 221 students along with their families and faculty members gathered in the ballroom of the conference center, where the new grads received their diplomas.
“It’s like riding a bike over a mountain, it’s difficult but it’s extremely rewarding” graduate Terron Bonnet said.
Bonnet, of El Paso, is an active-duty member of the military. After graduation, he expects to celebrate with his families and friends as he looks forward to becoming a Texas State Trooper.
As the students got to their seats, they were greeted by a band playing processional music conducted by CTC’s music and band director Michelle Palmer.
Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus walked to the podium to give the introductory speech.
“You are here to get your degrees all the while surviving 24 months of a pandemic and the two weeks of the great Texas ice age, remember this moment ... You always must make the most of a bad situation,” Yeonopolus said.
Board of Trustee member and retired Brig. Gen. Rex Weaver took the podium and quickly woke up any tired student with a thunderous “Howdy!”
“So glad that you are all here right now and I am also so glad to represent the board of trustees,” Weaver said. “It has been my privilege for the last 16 years to serve on this board.”
Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson delivered the commencement speech.
“Always seek out mentors for they will provide you with guidance as you go on about your journey,” Demerson said. “Never be afraid to ask someone to be your mentor.”
After Demerson finished his speech, both Dr. Tina Ady and Chancellor Yeonopolus took the podium to begin giving out the students.
“While it takes less than a minute for a student to get their diploma, it is a moment they will never forget” Ady said.
