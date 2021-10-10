Drifting between the vendors, attendees of Sunday’s Fall O’Ween Fest-of-All at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Killeen found themselves immersed in a world of food and music.
The church’s first year hosting the festival since the COVID-19 outbreak, the 41 year old tradition was a success by “nearly every measure.”
“It’s an opportunity for parishioners to get everyone out and see each other, and it’s a fundraising opportunity for the church,” Father Chris Downey said.
While headcounting for a large-scale, non-ticketing event such as the Fest-of-All can be difficult, Downey estimated around 3,500 attendees.
Drawing the crowd was a collection of food, live music from Orchestra Libertad, and over 10 separate vendors such as Kendall Palnas, who sold custom printed, engraved and burned wood art pieces.
Everyone had a different reason for being there.
“It’s just beautiful. We get lots of people from out of town that come to enjoy the culture,” Lindsey Brown said. He added that “Killeen ought to have more events like this more often.”
“It’s the food!” said Monica Alverez, assistant headmistress for St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy. “People come from all over just to try it.”
Alverez, who sat on the event’s planning committee, said that designs for the event began in early April of 2021. The academy also played a part in running the event, as students hosted games for festival goers in the “Tiger Woods,” a fenced in area that featured different games and activities, mostly run by academy students.
“We’ve got everyone working, from kindergarten all the way through middle school,” she said.
However, one disappointing factor for the event was the lack of cultural dancing. According to Alverez, past years have included Polynesian, Spanish, and Hawaiian dancing. Alverez was not able to say why dance groups had not been included this year, but said that she “looked forward to next year.”
Another major draw to the event was the raffling of a brand-new 2021 Toyota Tundra.
“I’m gonna win that truck!” laughed Marilyn Alexis, assistant president of the local chapter of Columbiettes.
As part of the Columbiettes, an all-women auxiliary council to the Knights of Columbus, Alexis has assisted in putting on the event for over 20 years. , said that this year’s festival, was a “massive success.”
“It’s really just been such a great opportunity to see everyone come out,” Arthur Llacuna said.
Llacuna attended the event with his wife Melinda, and together they have attended the event for decades.
“Just being able to come out and see everyone here, together, has been so wonderful,” Melinda Llacuna said. “I can’t wait for next year.”
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.