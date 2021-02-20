Residents lined the roads in downtown Killeen to pick up food donations from the Killeen Food Care Center Saturday.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the food care center, said that over 300 families received food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We haven’t been able to be open since last Friday and there’s just such a need … so we decided to do a drive-thru both yesterday (Friday) and today (Saturday),” Cockrell said.
He also spoke on what it means to him to be able to provide food when there is such a need.
“It’s wonderful, this is the community I was born and raised in and to be able help out our community, especially in times like this … the shelves are empty in all the local grocery stores, we’ve just been blessed, our shelves are full and we’ve been able to pass that along to the community,” he said.
The center, 210 N. 16th St., will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
