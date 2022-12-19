Due to conditions caused by maintenance of the water system, residents in a large area of Killeen, north of Interstate 14, called the Middle Pressure Plane, are under a boil-water notice.
The affected area is bounded by Fort Hood Street on the west, W.S. Young Drive on the east, I-14 on the south and Hallmark Avenue on the north end.
The city of Killeen prepared a color-coded map of the Middle Pressure Plane and affected area on its website at www.killeentexas.gov/PublicWorks. Residents can use this website to search for specific addresses affected by the notice, which is issued until further notice.
The city said in its news release Monday that a private boring contractor struck a 16-inch transmission line in the public water system.
“City water crews will have to isolate a water line for repairs. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day, with results being made available within 24 to 48 hours,” according to the release.
Residents in the impacted area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website www.KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted,” the release said.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions, the release stated.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
“Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. For questions regarding this matter, contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
