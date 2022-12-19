Boil water

Effective at 1 p.m. Monday, more than 1,000 residents were notified of a boil water notice until further notice.

Due to conditions caused by maintenance of the water system, residents in a large area of Killeen, north of Interstate 14, called the Middle Pressure Plane, are under a boil-water notice.

The affected area is bounded by Fort Hood Street on the west, W.S. Young Drive on the east, I-14 on the south and Hallmark Avenue on the north end.

