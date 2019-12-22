Depression

The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for many, Christmas is a time that can trigger sadness and depression.

 Lisa Davidson | Herald

The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But for some, Christmas time is not so jolly after all.

“Although the holidays are a time of joy for some, it’s not the same for everyone,” said Crystal Morris, licensed professional counselor, therapist and owner of Butterflies Prospering Wellness Co. in Killeen.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.