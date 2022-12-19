Cold weather

Grey skies and mostly barren trees line Killeen streets on Monday as an arctic cold front blows through much of the U.S.

 Madeline Oden | Herald

For multiple days this week, overnight lows will drop into the teens, including on Christmas Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Monday.

“On Thursday, we’re expecting a strong arctic front to move in, and that’s what’s going to force our lower temperatures,” Allison Prater said. “During the day, we’re expecting temps of maybe in the mid- to low 40s. And by late afternoon, it’s going to be in the low 40s.”

