For multiple days this week, overnight lows will drop into the teens, including on Christmas Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Monday.
“On Thursday, we’re expecting a strong arctic front to move in, and that’s what’s going to force our lower temperatures,” Allison Prater said. “During the day, we’re expecting temps of maybe in the mid- to low 40s. And by late afternoon, it’s going to be in the low 40s.”
The low on Thursday is forecast at 17 and by Friday morning, overnight lows will drop to about 11.
“It looks like on Thursday, the high will be in the mid- to upper 40s,” Prater said. “Friday morning will be the coldest — around 10 or 11 degrees. That’s a few days out, so there still could be some changes. The main thing we are concerned about is that the cold front moving through on Thursday will bring pretty blustery winds.”
The wind chill is expected to be in the single digits.
“The morning low on Saturday will be in the mid- teens,” Prater said. “For Christmas Eve, it will warm up a little bit.”
The daytime forecast for Saturday is 37, with an expected low of 19.
“On Sunday morning, we will be back in the low teens, with highs in the mid-40s,” Prater said. “That cold arctic air will stick around for a day or two. By Saturday night, it will be below freezing and Sunday is when it will start to warm up a bit more.”
The forecasted high on Christmas is 43, with a low around 19.
“But we’re not expecting any precipitation with this,” Prater said. “We’re mainly focused on the cold temperatures. We just recommend that people bundle up and avoid the outdoors if possible. Also, winterize your house. Cover outdoor faucets and pipes because these temperatures will damage them. And make sure you stay updated with conditions outside.”
According to the National Weather Service, residents who must be outside should:
Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, mittens and hats.
Cover mouths to protect lungs from extreme cold.
To keep pipes from freezing on outside walls:
Let hot and cold water trickle or drip at night from faucets.
Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks or near outer walls.
Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.
Install carbon monoxide detectors.
Never run generators indoors.
Open windows slightly when using kerosene heaters and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
Never use gas ovens for heat or gasoline to start fireplaces.
Never burn charcoal indoors.
Pets should be brought inside and fresh water provided.
Insulate any outdoor shelter with hay, blankets and other warm padding.
Keep salt away from paws. Salt damages paw pads for many animals, making it hurtful to walk.
