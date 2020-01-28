The Killeen area was saturated Tuesday morning after an overnight rain. Rainfall totals at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport showed 0.58 inches, said Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist.
A co-op location on Old Georgetown Road just outside of Copperas Cove read 0.6 inches, Bishop said.
The Killeen area is expected to dry out briefly before more rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday.
"It looks like the better chance of rain will be in the afternoon," Bishop said of Thursday's rain chances.
The National Weather Service does not project severe weather with the possible storm, Bishop said.
Residents can look for between 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain on Thursday.
As today progresses, the temperatures should cool down. A cold front is expected to move through the area at approximately 6 p.m., Bishop said.
The cold front should keep the skies cloudy on Wednesday.
High and low temperatures for the Killeen area through Sunday are:
- Today: High 66, Low 40 - Mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 57, Low 42 - Mostly cloudy
- Thursday: High 50, Low 41 - 40% chance of rain
- Friday: High 57, Low 39 - Partly sunny
- Saturday: High 67, Low 44 - Sunny
- Sunday: High 73, Low 50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.