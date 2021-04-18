A widespread cold front may bring chilly temperatures Wednesday morning. Although not currently in danger of developing frost in the Killeen-area, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth is projecting a low temperature of 39 degrees.
Meteorologist David Bonnette said the cold weather is unusual for this time of year, and it may approach or break records in the Waco area.
Bonnette said he did not have historical data of Killeen to know if it would be a record here as well.
“With this cold front, there’s going to be some snow in parts of the Midwest into the Great Lakes region,” Bonnette said. “So it’s a pretty good bout of cold air mainly coming down from Canada.”
High temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to reach around 66 degrees, some 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday.
“In springtime, that’s a pretty good cold front,” Bonnette said.
Temperatures could gradually warm up back into the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Bonnette said another cold front could be expected later in the week, but it is too early for definitive data.
“The late-week front we’re still iffy on timing and things like that, but we are expecting some kind of weather system in the area late in the week and into next weekend,” Bonnette said.
There is no rain in the current NWS forecast, but with the cold front, winds are expected to increase. Wind speeds could reach a sustained 15 to 20 mph Tuesday and gust as high as 30 mph Tuesday evening.
Drought conditions
Much of Bell County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, with a portion of northern Bell County in severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with data from April 13.
In Coryell County, the northern, western, southern and southeastern edges are in severe drought conditions, while a large portion of the central part of the county is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
The entirety of Lampasas County, with the exception of a small portion of southeast corner of the county, is under severe drought conditions, the Drought Monitor map shows.
Lake Levels
As of Sunday, the current elevation of Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is below normal levels.
Both lakes have current elevation readings less than 1 foot below normal, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
