Youngsters of all ages came to Harker Heights on Sunday with baskets in hand to collect their share of Easter eggs at the Moose Lodge No. 2179 annual event. With more than 500 people crowding into the lots and yard surrounding the lodge building, it took only a few minutes for every egg to be scooped up by eager hands. Organizers were stunned at the turnout and some quick thinkers went inside to recover additional candy and treasures to hand out to a stragglers. Overall there were many happy faces and lots of picture taking throughout the outside venue.
The Harmon family from Harker Heights came with grandma Tammy Harmon of Harker Heights, who is a former lodge member.
“They hold this event every year,” Harmon said, adding she has helped with past events. Her son and daughter-in-law, Jedidiah and Addy, brought their two sons Rhett, 4, and Ragnar, 19 months, to scout for eggs. Both boys enjoyed the event; however, they felt it was over too soon. They were off to grandma’s afterward for a party with family and friends that included an Easter turkey and all the fixings.
Killeen sisters Autumn Fleming, 6, and Mia Fleming, 5, dressed up for the event. Both sporting tulle in pastel colors, they each gathered a few eggs. Organizers from the lodge added a few sugary sweets to their baskets after the event.
Brandy Harvest, a trustee and spokesperson for the lodge, said they were overwhelmed by the crowd which was double the number of previous years.
“The lodge hosts so many events each year, but we all look forward to this one,” said Harvest.
