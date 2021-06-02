On the five-year anniversary of the deaths of eight Fort Hood soldiers and one West Point cadet at Owl Creek, Gold Star family members say anger, post-traumatic stress disorder and bitterness still remain.
On June 2, 2016, the nine victims died when their 2.5-ton light medium tactical vehicle was swept away and overturned in a flash flood while they were driving through a low-water crossing at Owl Creek, a Fort Hood training area. Only three soldiers survived.
Those who perished in the accident were Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez; Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, 27, of Twentynine Palms, California; Florida residents Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, 22, of Milton, and Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, 23, of Palmetto; Pvt. Isaac Lee Deleon, 19, of San Angelo, Texas; Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, 20, of Dunn, North Carolina; Jersey City native, Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James, 21; Spc. Yingming Sun, 25, of Monterey Park, California; and Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey, of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who was from Indiana.
An Army unit investigation completed in the months following the Owl Creek deaths placed the majority of the blame on deceased Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez, something his widow, five years later, still contests. A second investigative report offered few answers for the victims’ families as all 14 pages of the report were heavily redacted with black marker.
Colonvazquez’s widow, Ngo Pham, said she believes someone higher up than her husband made the final call to cross the low water crossing on that fateful day.
“What the military put out to the media is not exactly what happened,” Pham said in a phone interview on the five-year anniversary. “My husband did try to stop the training that day but they ordered him to go.”
Pham said the untimely death of her husband, and the military’s lack of transparency, left her with PTSD and a drive to clear the name of her late husband.
“It needs to be spoken about because when you don’t speak about it, it perpetuates the toxic behavior our soldiers are facing,” she said. “It just condones it. It’s not just about my husband anymore, it’s about our soldiers who are currently serving because they are all potential victims.”
Pham, who has since moved to Florida following her husband’s death, said their now 9-year-old daughter “shuts down” when her father comes up in conversation and that typical springtime holidays she and her daughter used to enjoy now leave them with sadness and grief.
“It still makes me angry; I’m still upset,” Pham said. “Grief is something that you have to go through and you have to process on your own. It lingers in the back of my mind. It’s always lingering. I can be in the happiest place, with the most supportive environment, and it’s still there. You are still alone and you still feel sad.”
Without transparent answers from the U.S. Army, Pham said she and the rest of the Owl Creek victims’ families are left without closure.
“They (Fort Hood) need to admit the truth,” she said. “They need to tell the truth of what happened that day. They need to just admit that they made that call, that his leaders made a bad decision that cost our soldiers’ lives. They need to realize that the ‘Mission First’ mentality overshadows the sympathy, empathy, and safety and well-being of our soldiers.”
Pham said her mission in life is now to advocate for the health and well-being of U.S. Army soldiers in honor of her late husband by starting a nonprofit called Gold Star Amalgamation.
“He (Colonvazquez) loved leading his soldiers,” she said. “He was the typical American man, a true patriot.”
Isaac DeLeon
Nineteen-year-old Pvt. Isaac DeLeon was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart before he was killed in the Owl Creek accident five years ago.
“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do is go over there and knock on his fiance’s door at 2:30 in the morning,” Ricky DeLeon, Isaac’s father, said in a phone interview Wednesday. “That was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my life, besides bury Isaac.”
The elder DeLeon said he and his family, including Isaac’s four siblings, are left with bitterness and anger five years after the death of their “happy-go-lucky” son and brother.
DeLeon said his son always wanted to go into the U.S. Army, but now he wouldn’t advise anyone to send their loved one to serve at Fort Hood.
Like Pham, DeLeon is left with dozens of unanswered questions and a feeling that Fort Hood never cared for his son or the eight others killed in the Owl Creek accident.
“All they did was sweep it under the carpet,” DeLeon said. “That’s what Fort Hood is good for. We have a lot of bitterness towards Fort Hood.”
Memorial Day and the days that follow are now forever reminders of the tragic actions of Fort Hood officials that ultimately took the life of his son, he said.
“I have a hard time swallowing my son died because of miscommunication because people that needed to know didn’t get to know,” he said. “I wish the tort laws were different to hold command accountable for all the negligence, to hold somebody accountable for the negligence. ... No dad should have to see his son on a gurney with his head scalped open.”
On the anniversary of the flood, DeLeon and his family make a point to travel to Owl Creek and place flowers in memory of Isaac.
Most importantly, he said, DeLeon doesn’t want the public to forget about what happened to his son and the eight other Owl Creek victims.
“A name that is always spoken is never forgot,” he said.
