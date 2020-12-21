P&Z paves new way for Camping World to come to Killeen

At a Monday night workshop meeting, the City of Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission voted, in effect, to revisit the idea of bringing a national RV dealership to Killeen.
In a unanimous vote, the commission decided to approve, per eventual approval by the Killeen City Council, a conditional use permit for the property located at 701 and 709 East Central Texas Expressway, which was formerly Gander Mountain, which closed down in 2017. The property has stood mostly vacant since then.
The conditional use permit would allow for the rezoning of the property to allow for Camping World, a prospective owner, to use the property for a new Killeen outlet, allowing specifically for outdoor sales and service of recreational vehicles.
Jay Moore, of Minnesota based Oppidan, Inc., spoke at Monday's meeting on behalf of the proposed conditional use permit. He noted the concerns that have been raised about traffic in the area.
“The roadway system is set up to handle this use,” he said, in an attempt to address these concerns.
After additional review by the City Planning Department, the Killeen City Council is expected to review the proposal at its upcoming Jan. 5 workshop, and vote to approve or deny the conditional use permit at its meeting on Jan. 12.
Although he had earlier expressed reservations, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Leo Gukeisen expressed his support for the proposed conditional use permit, and said he felt Camping World represents the kind of national company that Killeen should attract for business.
“I will be voting in favor of this,” Gukeisen said just before the commission voted.
At the public hearing on the issue, other than Moore, no one spoke either for or against the proposal.
At the Dec. 8 council meeting, the Killeen City Council voted against a rezoning change from a designation of B-3, or local business district, to B-4, or business district, which allows for auto sales, repair work and other uses for that property.
The location is estimated to potentially bring over 50 jobs to Killeen and possibly $40 million or more in revenue a year, according to Moore.
The commission also heard an update from Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc., a consulting firm which has been contracted to develop a new comprehensive plan for the city of Killeen.
Shepherd cited three main elements that development of the plan will address: a data-based and fiscal focus approach, localized engagements and incremental collaborative implementation.
“January to January is going to be the bulk of this process,” Shepherd said by video conference, adding that a kickoff event for the plan is expected sometime in February.
The commissioners, going around the table, expressed traffic, decaying infrastructure and road conditions and repair as issues they would like to see addressed by the new plan.
(1) comment
Camping world brings job, and much needed tax revenue.
The NRP non-build brings nothing to our community, but a 75 year tax drian at the cost of the citizens.
Camping world, brings a chance for a major food chain to see that the city of Killeen as a up and coming place. The Nrp screams that the city of killeen is a failed city that has more crime, and proverty than it has people that can afford to shop.
City council members that vote for the Nrp and that didnt vote for camping world, shows thier true self and deep the democrats have spent to hold Killeen back and to keep Killeen Tx citzens in proverty.
