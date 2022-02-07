The Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission voted to disapprove what would have been a new cul-de-sac on Clear Creek Road at its meeting Monday.
The 5.508-acre plot of land is located off of Clear Creek adjacent to Golden Gate Drive, and is separated more or less in half by a concrete drainage ditch. The applicant, Michelle Lee of Killeen Engineering, requested that the upper portion of the lot be used to create a 9-lot cul-de-sac which would connect to nearby Bridgewood Estates, leaving the bottom two acres to be used for commercial development.
Lee also said approval would be consistent with a similar project along Clear Creek Road that is currently being overseen by Schoolgirl, LLC. Director of Planning Wallis Meshier explained staff’s position, which is that Lee’s project was smaller, making it more difficult to justify parceling out.
Commissioner Leo Gukeisen pointed out that the surrounding area has not been developed since he arrived in 2007, and recommended that the commission give its approval to the development.
However, the commission followed city staff’s recommendation and denied the motion in a vote of 4 to 2. City staff cited inconsistency with the traditional commercial frontage along Clear Creek Road and Commissioner Louie Minor said in particular that the entire development should be reserved for commercial property.
Commissioners Minor, Sandra O’Brien, Randy Ploeckelmann and Riakos Adams voted to disapprove while Gukeisen and Luvina Sabree voted in opposition.
The comission recommended approval for an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s future land use map to adjust a 0.22-acre plot of land zoned for residential and commercial mix along the railroad tracks at 409 761st Tank Battalion Avenue to general commercial. The commission also voted to adjust the lot from a B-3 multifamily residential district to a B-5 business district in order to accommodate owners Russell and Oteeka Davis expanded storage facilities for their automobile-related business.
The commission also recommended approval for a spot-zoning change at 3000 W. Stan Schleuter Loop to accommodate a liquor store within the existing strip mall owned by Jim Wright in a vote of 4 to 2.
Commissioners Minor, O’Brien Adams and Gukeisen voted in favor of the motion, while Sabree and Ploeckelmann voted to disapprove. Sabree noted the presence of nearby Ellison High School while Ploeckelmann cited “business opportunities across the street.”
A variance and related preliminary plat for an 80.558-acre development east of Brewer Lane was approved in the meeting’s consent agenda. The development is a hill-side development south of Stillhouse Hollow Lake and resides in the ETJ of both Salado and Killeen.
Finally, the commission approved a final 47.89 acre plat by Quintero Engineering for a development located at 1804 W. Stan Schleuter Loop, as well as a rezoning request for 0.776 acres to change the business to a single-family residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.