As family members pass down heirloom jewelry to their children, a local jeweler maintains the legacy of caring for those prized possessions for members of the community.
Raymond Pagel succeeded his late father as the owner of Pagel and Sons Jewelers at 2102 South W.S. Young Drive. His father, Floyd Pagel, originally went into business with his brother Albert Pagel in 1946 at Gem Jewelers and Pagel Military Supply, at a time when Avenue D was just a dirt road, the Herald previously reported.
With Albert’s prior training as a watchmaker, he teamed up with his brother in the jewelry business. Ten years later, the store moved across the street, and the brothers named it Pagel’s Gem Shop.
Ronnie Pagel joined his father in the family business in 1972 after serving in the Army for several years, and Raymond joined a year later.
“I actually wasn’t pursuing it; I was laying brick—working construction,” Raymond recalled. “I guess because I was around it pretty much all my life. My mom asked me if I wanted to go to work with my dad in 1973, and that’s where it all started.”
After Floyd went into business with his sons, Pagel and Sons Jewelers grew to operate three locations — the current Killeen location operational since 1989, a store in Temple that opened in 1992, and one in Round Rock that opened in 1990, according to a previous Herald article.
Shoppers from Austin and Georgetown inspired the Round Rock location, while customers in Salado and surrounding communities prompted the Temple location.
Although the business is named for Floyd Pagel and his sons, the women in the family have also worked in the shop on and off, including Raymond’s mother Jo Ann Pagel, who passed away in 1999, and his sister Carol Pagel Sprott, who worked in the store for a short time with her husband. Another sister, the late Kim Pagel Clower, also worked in the business for many years.
Raymond learned the trade from his dad, and during his time as a jeweler, he attended a three-day jewelry school to learn more about the craft.
“Honestly, truthfully, my training was my dad,” Raymond said. “He taught me the basics, and it got to where when I would ask him a question and bother him, he would tell me to go ahead and try it, and if I messed up, he would fix it.”
Pagel and Sons Jewelers remains a one-stop shop for everything clients may need, from setting jewels, designing and manufacturing jewelry, to repairs. They can do most everything in house. They do have partners they outsource to for computed-aided design model jewelry, Ronnie said.
Skillful craftsmanship is not the only intangible business tool Raymond inherited from his father: he prides himself in carrying on his father’s tradition of a strong work ethic.
“He was a really hard worker,” Raymond recalled. “He worked for the Killeen Fire Department when he was one of 13 firefighters. He worked there, and at his gun shop on his days off. I got that part of it from him: the hard-working deal.”
As clients trust Pagel and Sons Jewelers with their prized possessions, the business ensures the safeguarding with a fully manned floor and a security system, giving customers a sense of confidence that their jewelry will return to them in better condition than when it was brought in.
“It makes us feel very proud and we’ve worked very hard to get that reputation,” Ronnie said. “That’s nothing you can get back if you stain or ruin your reputation — it’s gone. It was passed down to my mom and dad and to Raymond and all of us. Raymond and his staff work hard for it now, so the reputation of the store stays top notch.”
Ronnie said he has also enjoyed following in his father’s footsteps.
“He meant a lot to the community, and he worked so much,” Ronnie said. “He wasn’t able to do as much physically out in the community, but he sponsored various children’s sports teams and the Boys Club, and brought us up to understand to give back to the community you’re living in and have your business in.”
Raymond prides himself on being a Killeen resident — born just off Rancier Avenue and raised in the community. His wife, Anna Pagel, has worked as a pharmacist at H-E-B for about 20 years, he said.
Through the years, the Pagels have been members of the Lions Club and other charitable organizations, Ronnie said.
“We try to do as much as we can,” Ronnie said. “It makes us proud to live up to the legacy of our father and mother. We all went in together at the beginning and stuff, but they basically were the ones who got us to where we are.”
Among the current employees at the shop, their combined 148 years of jeweler experience almost doubles the 75 years Pagel and Sons Jewelers have operated in Killeen.
These days, Raymond works full time in the Killeen store along with his son Tanner, 26, and his daughter Sydney, 22. They also employ a full-time manager, Cathy Powe, and another employee, Marcy Nordam. Since retiring from running the Round Rock location, Ronnie also works part time in the Killeen store.
“Having Ronnie working with me makes it easier on me,” Raymond said. “He does lots of the ring sizes and stuff, and I get to mount diamonds and make custom pieces. It really helps me out.”
Both brothers hold certifications from the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. In addition to private jewelry owners, they also work with insurance companies.
Pagel and Sons Jewelers stocks fine merchandise, including the largest array of colored stones in the area, offers extensive professional jewelry and watch repairs, and pride themselves in exquisite manufacturing.
Custom pieces are created through casting, using either a wax or a centrifugal method to shape a design. Such custom pieces could include custom-made rings for individual stones, belt buckles and other small items such as pill boxes.
Each piece of jewelry Raymond designs sticks with him forever, he said. He enjoys taking family heirlooms and crafting meaningful pieces for new generations.
“Taking something that means something to the family and making something special for them — that’s probably about as good as it can get,” Raymond said. “When I design and make a ring for someone and they bring it in 20 years later, I still recognize it every single time. I never forget a ring that I’ve actually done. I get to make somebody’s day and make them happy.”
