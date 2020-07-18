COPPERAS COVE— Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful hosted a Picnic Table Party at City Park on Saturday, and about two dozen people from the community showed up to paint picnic tables to make the park attractive.
“We did this to make our community nice and clean and approachable for people who come from other cities,” said Bonita Henderson, president of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. “They might have to stop at the park to use the restroom or something. We have a nice duck pond here right by the picnic tables and we would like for them to know that we care about our park.”
Henderson said this was the first time that the organization has conducted the event.
“There are 60 tables here at the park,” she said. “We figured we could do a phase one and a phase two for this. We had all 30 tables adopted to be painted today and these guys pre-registered to participate in the event. We have four people per table and people bring out their children, parents and their family members to just come out and paint.”
Ashley Osborn, a Copperas Cove resident, said the event was a great way to get out of the house since the pandemic has prevented people from enjoying normal activities.
“We came out to help beautify the park,” she said. “I wanted to get my son and my mother out of the house as a family and paint some tables.”
Among the people who were in attendance were some members of the Copperas Cove Police Department.
“We heard about it and thought it would be a good idea as a group to come out here and help,” said Lt. Kevin Miller of the CCPD.
“We wanted to help get the park looking a little bit better and what better way to do it than to paint,” Miller said. “I think it is always a good idea for people to be involved in the community, the more involved you are with the community. The more you will care about the community and it will be stronger for it.”
Henderson said there will be another Picnic Table Party on Aug, 1 from 8 to 10 a.m, at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, and that will be phase two of the event.
“People can register for a table on our Facebook page, Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful,” she said. “It is pre-registration only, that way they have a table that they can paint when they come. If you show up that day we might or might not have a table. These things fill up fast, within three days all 30 tables are filled up for pre-registration.”
For more information, go to Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful or contact Roxanne Flores-Achmed at 254-547-4242.
