Killeen and much of Bell County is still set to receive the remnants of Hurricane Pamela through Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater.
Pamela is currently moving North East with Bell County in its direct path. “We are also seeing more southerly winds bringing in moister up from the gulf so that is adding to the humidity and moister in the air,” Prater said.
According to an Accuweather reports received Wednesday morning, Hurricane Pamela made landfall near Estacion Dimas, Mexico, early Wednesday morning as a Category 1 hurricane and was predicted to slowly lose wind intensity into Wednesday night. By the time the system reaches U.S., it may no longer be an official tropical system, but as a tropical rainstorm, Pamela will still pose risks to lives and property in Texas.
“A significant flash flooding risk will occur across parts of Texas in the coming days as tropical moisture from Pamela is drawn northward and interacts with an intensifying storm system over the central United States,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
An Accuweather graphic suggested that portions of Bell County could receive up to 6 to 8 inches, but Prater says Bell may only see about 2 to 3 inches of rain
“We are still on the look out for flash floods that can happen with that much rainfall, but Pamela will tamper out before the weekend and should be gone by Friday morning,” she said.
