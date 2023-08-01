Marching season is coming soon for Chaparral High School, Killeen ISD’s newest school that will soon begin its second year.
The school’s band and color guard booster club is organizing a fundraiser at the Killeen Applebee’s, Saturday, from 8 to 10 a.m.
The public will be allowed to purchase a $15 meal which will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, coffee and juice. It is to support the school’s band students and directors for their hard work.
“One of our missions is to provide our students with dinner prior to their performance, having 170 students plus our directors and parent volunteers, that cost is approximately $500,” wrote Vicki Hansell, vice president of the Chaparral High School Marching Bobcat Band and Color Guard Booster Club.
She said the location of the school and the horrible traffic during home football games makes for a nearly impossible dinner situation for the kids. They usually cannot eat much due to these circumstances.
The band is still accepting sponsors, and tickets can be purchased at the door Saturday.
