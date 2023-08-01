Pancake 4.jpg

The Killeen Applebee's will host a fundraiser for Chaparral High School Band on Satursday from 8 to 10 a.m. 

Marching season is coming soon for Chaparral High School, Killeen ISD’s newest school that will soon begin its second year.

The school’s band and color guard booster club is organizing a fundraiser at the Killeen Applebee’s, Saturday, from 8 to 10 a.m.

