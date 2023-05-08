The popular Asian-style fast-food chain Panda Express is building a location in Killeen.
Ongoing construction of the new eatery was seen this week at the corner of Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 8, 2023 @ 6:58 pm
The popular Asian-style fast-food chain Panda Express is building a location in Killeen.
Ongoing construction of the new eatery was seen this week at the corner of Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
According to the Panda Express corporate website, there are 306 locations in Texas including in Temple, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights. It is believed the Stan Schlueter Loop location will be Killeen’s first Panda Express.
The fast-growing chain began with Andrew and Peggy Cherng, a Chinese-American couple who opened their first establishment in 1983 in the Glendale Galleria in California.
Touted as “Chinese flavors with American tastes,” on its website, Panda Express says its flavors are a combination of Chinese roots with an American taste and they serve dishes that are authentically American Chinese.
Panda Express joins the growing list of restaurants and fast-food businesses going up along West Stan Schlueter Loop. Other new businesses in that part of west Killeen include Taco Casa, Church’s Chicken. Starbucks and Rock and Roll Ice Cream Parlor.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.