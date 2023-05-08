panda express-1.jpg

Walter Lanier| Herald A new Panda Express location is under construction at 1107 West Stan Schueter Loop.

The popular Asian-style fast-food chain Panda Express is building a location in Killeen.

Ongoing construction of the new eatery was seen this week at the corner of Stan Schlueter Loop and Old Farm to Market Road 440.

