COPPERAS COVE — Though the crowd may have been smaller than in the past, the meaning was not, as the annual Veterans Day parade rolled through downtown Copperas Cove again.
“It’s like a Copperas Cove tradition, so it’s nice to have it back,” said Copperas Cove resident Savali Siaosi while waiting for the parade to begin Saturday.
Last year, the city canceled the parade a few weeks before it was set to occur due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copperas Cove resident and widow of a veteran Ricky Maldonado said it meant a lot to her for the parade to return.
“Well, we got to be thankful that COVID has gone away and we’re able to have the parade again,” Maldonado said. “It means a lot, at least to me, as a wife of a veteran.”
Maldonado explained that her husband has passed away and she was there to support other veterans.
This year’s installment was even more meaningful for Siaosi, whose daughter was in the parade playing drums with the Copperas Cove High School marching band.
“Our daughter is a senior and we didn’t get to participate in the parade last year, so it means a lot for us to have it come back for her last year,” Siaosi said.
Maldonado’s daughter, Michelle Perry, is also a wife of a veteran. She watched the parade to honor veterans as well as to watch her daughter who also played the snare drum in the Cove High band.
“I enjoy coming out and supporting our veterans,” Perry said. “It’s just being able to be back out here to see the community coming together and supporting the veterans.”
Among the sea of spectators was Bronzen Williams, a Copperas Cove resident and fourth-generation service member. Currently serving at Fort Hood and following a family tradition of serving in the military, Williams said Veterans Day means a lot.
“So it definitely means a lot for me personally, having multiple family members (that) have served and our family history and sacrificing their lives,” Williams said.
The Veterans Day parade in Copperas Cove occurs on the Saturday before Veterans Day. Next year’s should take place on Nov. 5.
