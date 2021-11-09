Killeen is set to honor area veterans and their time in service Thursday. The Veterans Day parade in downtown Killeen will begin at 11 a.m., with line-up beginning at 10 a.m.
Prior to the parade, there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra at 10:30 a.m.
The route is about two miles long and will follow from College Street down Avenue D to Eighth Street, Eighth Street to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C.
Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
Taps
Also at the cemetery, at 3 p.m., after a brief musical introduction, members of Multi-educational Cross Cultural and Arts Association of Central Texas (MECATX) will play “cascading taps.”
MECATX is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and spreading cultural music and dance.
Cascading taps means the bugle players will go from grave to grave, playing the familiar bugle call.
The public is invited to attend and can request the bugle players to play at a particular grave by getting a map from the information center and giving it to the lead musician.
