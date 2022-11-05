COPPERAS COVE — Though there were not many entrants in the Copperas Cove Veterans Day parade, it did not diminish the reason for having it, according to multiple in attendance.
“For us, it’s a time to get together with some family and friends and remember those who’ve been lost — I know that’s on Memorial Day, but we still do anyway; they’re still veterans,” said Micah Burden, an Army veteran, watching the annual Veterans Day parade roll through Cove on Saturday.
For Burden, the parade has a personal meaning since his oldest son walked with the Copperas Cove High School football team.
Burden’s wife, Shannon, said it makes her proud to watch her son march in the parade.
“Anytime you see a kid that’s representing their school, their community and then dad and veterans like that, you’re very, very proud of the humbleness behind it and you’re just proud,” she said. “He is a freshman this year, so hopefully, this becomes a habit and a routine that they do this every year because it’s big for the community.”
During the parade, many of the entrants either passed out or tossed candy to the crowd. Some children left with a haul of sugary treats.
Two area mothers had similar thoughts as they awaited the parade with their children.
“My grandfather was a veteran, most of my family were Army, but some of them serve,” said Tayler Locker, a mother of three boys. “My uncle had just got out of the Air Force. He did 20, 25 years or even longer than that. So, it’s kind of meaningful to my family.”
The parade is planned by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
“Not only does this help them out, but also, they get connected with other people that also have been through the same thing that they’ve been through,” Locker said.
Locker’s friend, Aurea Holstein, also had connections to the military.
“My grandfather passed away a couple years ago — he was a veteran,” Holstein said.
Though she is not originally form the Copperas Cove area, Holstein said the VFW is a good resource for veterans.
The Copperas Cove Veterans Day parade happens every year on the Saturday before Veterans Day.
Killeen Parade
The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, who serves as the garrison command sergeant major at Fort Hood.
This year’s parade theme is “Honoring all Who Served.” Prior to the parade at 10:45 a.m., the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will present Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of City Hall, as Killeen has been designated as a regional site for the Veterans Day celebration.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
