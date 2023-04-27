Whether to shop for their dream home or inspiration to spruce up their current dwelling, the public is invited to tour the 58th annual Parade of Homes hosted by the Central Texas Home Builders Association and SWBC Mortgage Corporation at the end of the month.

Doors open for the free, self-guided tours at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m. April 29 and 30, and May 6 and 7.

