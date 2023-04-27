Whether to shop for their dream home or inspiration to spruce up their current dwelling, the public is invited to tour the 58th annual Parade of Homes hosted by the Central Texas Home Builders Association and SWBC Mortgage Corporation at the end of the month.
Doors open for the free, self-guided tours at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m. April 29 and 30, and May 6 and 7.
The association is eager to continue the time-honored tradition which has been a staple in the area since 1964, according to CTHBA Executive Officer Teri Stermer said.
“This event showcases home design, craftsmanship, landscaping, and the latest innovations in home construction,” Stermer said. “All of the homes in this event are new and have never been lived in.”
Organizers are excited about the number of homes on display after supply shortages limited last year’s parade to five homes that were not available for purchase because of the demand on new homes.
“This year we have 22 homes and many of them are still available to purchase,” Stermer said.
Homes from Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Salado and Temple are all featured in the tour.
According to Stermer, the event is unique in that it spans three counties, Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas.
“You will see a variety of building styles and architecture all built by our local builders big and small,” Stermer said. “Judging will be based on best kitchen, best bath, best exterior and curb appeal, best craftsmanship, interior design, and best overall. There is also a special category for best innovation, sponsored by InHouse Systems.”
Judging, as well as a Realtor bus tour will take place on April 27, Stermer said, with the kickoff party and awards presentations on Friday night. Additionally, CTHBA will also award two scholarships, she said.
This year, the builders include: Carothers Homes, Flintrock Builders, Ben Atkinson Homes, A&G Homes, Alethium Star Homes, Carothers Executive Homes, Jamie Herring Custom Homes, JLB Homes and Clear Creek Construction.
For more information, CTHBA Parade of Homes can be found on Facebook, or on the website: www.cthbaparadeofhomes.com or download our app at CTHBA (cardtapp.com)
Stermer can be reached by email at teri@cthba.info or by phone at 254-699-6964.
Parade of Homes locations
5005 Pheasant Drive, Nolanville, built by Ben Atkinson Homes, is listed for $545,900
5009 Pheasant Drive, Nolanville, built by Ben Atkinson Homes, is listed for $539,900
2002 Bluff Drive, Nolanville, built by Flintrock Builders, is listed for $664,900
2010 Bluff Drive, Nolanville, built by Flintrock Builders, is listed for $899,900
1039 Winchester Drive, Nolanville, built by A&G Homes, is listed for $485,215
4090 Turning Leaf Drive, Nolanville, built by A&G Homes, is listed for $614,844
4012 Turning Leaf Drive, Nolanville, built by Alethium Star Homes, is listed for $594,5000
6217 Drexel Loop, Temple, built by Alethium Star Homes, is listed for $574,500
7057 Troyan Lane, Temple, built by Flintrock Builders, is listed for $749,990
718 Eagle Heights, Salado, built by Carothers Executive Homes, is listed for $659,000
5417 Tabbs Court, Belton, built by Carothers Executive Homes, is listed for $559,000
1081 Laila Lane, Belton, built by Stylecraft Builders, is listed for $345,900
9412 Glynhill Court, Killeen, built by Stylecraft Builders, is listed for $365,900
814 Dred Roger Circle, Killeen, built by Carothers Homes, is listed for $399,900
8410 James Herring Way, Killeen, built by Carothers Homes, is listed for $465,000
8511 James Herring Way, Killeen, built by Jamie Herring Custom Homes, is listed for $450,000
8303 Money Pit Road, Killeen, built by Jamie Herring Custom Homes, is listed for $624,700
3638 Morgan Mill, Kempner, built by JLB Homes, is listed for $449,900
3125 Fish Pond, Copperas Cove, built by JLB Homes, is listed for $489,900
3107 Fish Pond, Copperas Cove, built by Clear Creek Construction, is listed for $509,900
3325 Beaver Dam Court, Kempner, built by Clear Creek Construction, is listed for $499,900
2606 Legacy Ranch Drive, Temple, built by John Houston Homes, is listed for $745,000
