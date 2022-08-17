More than 45 former and current paratroopers and family members landed at the CenTex Paratroopers Meet and Greet for National Airborne Day at the Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus in Killeen.
With visitors from Dallas to San Antonio, attending members included the DFW North Texas “All Airborne” Chapter of the CenTex Paratroopers and the 82nd Airborne Division Association.
Retired Army Capt. Richard “Rick” Briggs Jr. announced the event last week, opening the doors to “anyone that has earned his wings.”
From broken limbs to the thrill of it all, each attending member on Tuesday had a story to tell.
Calvin Steele, a retired paratrooper who was active between 1955 and 1979, spoke on his decision to become a paratrooper, which he said was “for the extra pay” and “the adrenaline rush, man.” “There is no other feeling than jumping out of a plane,” he said.
Steele described the first drop of his career, which he said he was prepared for — until he wasn’t.
“You get in position and you’re ready to go, you’re feeling strong — and then you jump,” he said while laughing. “After that you’re thinking ‘What did I just get myself into?’ But by then it’s too late to back out.”
The CenTex Paratroopers is a chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, an international nonprofit organization for those who serve or have served in the 82nd Airborne Division or have served in the uniformed services in either jump or glider status.
Briggs said the local group is open to any current or former paratrooper, regardless of what unit they served.
