Representatives for Signet, the parent company of the largest mall-based jewelry stores such as Zales, Jared and Kay Jewelers, announced Tuesday it would not reopen at least 150 of the North American stores and 80 of the United Kingdom stores it had closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company would also close an additional 150 stores by the end of the year, bringing the total closures to 380.
Signet has 3,172 stores, including a Kay Jewelers store in Killeen and Temple in addition to a Zales store in both locations. Signet also operates H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. There is a Piercing Pagoda inside the Killeen Mall.
A Dallas Morning News report said the pandemic forced closings led to a first-quarter loss of $291 million and a 40.5% sales decline to $852.1 million.
In the article, Signet spokesman David Bouffard declined to say where the first stores are closing but confirmed that they are across the company’s brands.
