“She loved herself,” was how 29-year-old mother of four, Angelica Hardin, a Harker Heights resident, was described by parents Arthur and Laurie Hardin.
So when police said her November 2019 death was likely a suicide, they found it hard to believe.
“She had a bright future ahead and was doing well as a young mom caring for herself and children,” Laurie Hardin said to the Herald by email.
The couple added that Angelica Hardin was a licensed massage therapist, a licensed chemical dependency counselor intern, and a doctoral candidate.
The parents said they found their daughter dead at her Harker Heights home on Nov. 8.
Harker Heights police said Friday the case is still under investigation.
The “case is still open and under investigation, we did get autopsy results, but are still pending other lab results,” said Heights police spokesperson Lt. Stephen Miller in an email. “Currently, and other sources from Dallas agree, that evidence received is indicating suicide; however, with the case still open, this indication in not conclusive.”
The parents said they don’t believe the preliminary report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said they believe she was murdered.
“The way her blanket was tucked up to her neck. The gun was inside the blanket,” Arthur Hardin said as one of the reasons he disputed the police report.
He also added the Heights detectives are no longer taking his calls and he will be in contact with the Texas Rangers on the case.
