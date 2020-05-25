The gift was not about the monetary value, but the heart of the giver.
Determined to do what they could in a time of limited gathering, a group of parents Friday smiled, waved and handed off a simple, heartfelt gift to 34 seniors from the Ellison High School Screaming Eagles band and Emeralds dance team.
A planner, a medallion, a necklace and a printed poem made up the simple gift that members of the Ellison Band Backers distributed as students drove through the school’s bus loop in front of the band hall entrance and alongside the group’s paved practice field.
Band directors Jeff Smith, Timothy Young and Jacob Rollins, as well as Emeralds director Jennifer Zehr and Principal David Dominguez stood outside the band hall entrance and waved to and cheered on each student.
On several occasions, students stopped for a quick conversation and received an additional word of thanks and best wishes.
Like so many groups, Ellison’s band and dance team members didn’t get to participate in final spring competitions and didn’t get to celebrate in a traditional end-of-year banquet.
After four years of laboring together through summer practices, then the long hours of football game performances, marching and dance competition and lots of bonding, the loss was poignant.
“This was a cool thing to do,” said Ellison Emeralds senior Kaylyn Niemiec, who picked up her gift and visited with moms as a friend drove.
“Emeralds was the best part of high school,” she said, noting the joy of performing during football halftime shows and in contest. “We will still be friends,” she said.
“It’s a way to show how we appreciate them after four years together,” said Band Backer President Delma Flores.
The gifts, she said, were tokens, but were also personal and meaningful.
The planner included an embossed Eagle on the front. The medallion included a compass with engraved coordinates for the team practice field.
Head band director Jeff Smith said the drive-through gift giving was the parent group’s idea and he was grateful for the thoughtful gesture and for a chance, even briefly, to see the seniors again.
“I think they were excited to get to come. It was nice for us to get to say hi and see them again.”
The printed poem was titled “Difficult Roads Often Lead to Beautiful Destinations.”
It ends this way: “Anytime you feel lost, type in the coordinates on the back of your compass and remember. We’re proud of you Screaming Eagle Seniors!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.