Coronavirus Graphic logo

With the start of another school year, many families are dealing with health issues among kids who are socializing with other kids and inadvertently sharing germs and illnesses, including COVID, according to some local parents on social media.

One school district in south Texas temporarily closed last week due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Locations

(6) comments

Heights Teacher

Always entertaining to hear from trumplicans and non-medical professionals when it comes to covid! But admittedly, the fear factor seems to be much lower now that we have been going through variant after variant.

Report Add Reply
jgamon

We were right about covid, the booster shot on what you called a conspiracy theory. Number of deaths were wrong, the shot caused lots of deaths and illness and people were dumb to be brainwashed by the lying government.

You should ask for a refund of your education.

Report Add Reply
jgamon

Of course, it's coming, it's almost election time and Democrats want mail in ballots to steal an election.

Report Add Reply
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Let me recap.

...

Covid appeared in 2019, hence it's nickname = Covid-19!!!

...

Fast forward FOUR years, its now 2023.

...

Yet, we still here this howl: COVID is coming, hide your babies, hungry, angry COVID is coming again!!!

...

The crazies have become crazier!!!!

....

Prepare for even greater restrictions ahead!!!

...

[censored][censored][censored]

Report Add Reply
John 16:33

Covid was 0.5 - 1% lethal. Less than the flu

It crazies VS. Normal people at this point. THE KING IS COMING. REPENT FOR THE KINGDOM IS NIGH.

Report Add Reply
fred44

So tired of the non-stop fear factor over covid. Did parents used to panic over the flu? Did they panic over a cold? Is covid any more dangerous than any other bug? No, not any more!! Come on, people!! Even for people traveling to Europe there are no more restrictions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.