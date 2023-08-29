With the start of another school year, many families are dealing with health issues among kids who are socializing with other kids and inadvertently sharing germs and illnesses, including COVID, according to some local parents on social media.
One school district in south Texas temporarily closed last week due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
A check of social media posts shows Killeen-area parents are concerned about the ways in which local school districts plan to address COVID-19 in this area.
One mom with a child in Manor Middle School in Killeen posted this on the “What’s happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX” Facebook page:
“Anyone know what the procedures are for covid in KISD? My son tested positive this evening (feverish and headache) he attends Manor MS. We are aware to keep him home for 5 days from the onset of symptoms, however how does that affect everyone else in the household? I’m not finding answers anywhere, we have kids that also attend other schools (they all tested negative) but due to the exposure, are they still able to attend school or are we all required to quarantine too?”
Another mom from Copperas Cove posted a comment on a Facebook page called Hot Topics:
“Covid is back y’all! Kids husband and myself been stuck at home with covid for a week. Youngest brought it back with her last Friday from school and by Saturday we all felt horrible. By Monday mid day we had all tested positive,” the parent said on Facebook.
The Bell County Public Health District’s website lists the current COVID threat level at “medium.”
The explanation for that is 1) demonstrated reduction in transmission due to public health measures and/or other factors; 2) public health (testing and contact tracing) systems within capacity; and 3) healthcare systems within capacity.
Area hospital admissions are “low,” according to the health district.
Killeen ISD’s COVID-19 protocols, printed on the KISD Public Health Guide 2022-2023, are on KISD’s website.
Among the recommendations for families are to screen students daily before they enter any school facility. The policy also explains what will happen if a student, or staff member, develops system consistent with COVID-19 while on campus. The policy includes a symptoms list and discusses health protocols that will be followed by school officials in the event of illness, including a person’s high temperature.
The KISD Public Health Guide also strongly suggests that families follow and monitor the district’s authorized communications platforms like email, websites and social media.
Updates to the Health Guide were made in January 2022 and in August 2022 regarding the procedures for returning to campus following a confirmed positive test for COVID.
In Copperas Cove, the school district’s website also provides an online COVID-19 Protocol which was posted in July of 2021 with subsequent updates. As with the KISD policy, CCISD places responsibility with families to self-test students and follow accepted guidelines for treatment and return to school.
According to these guidelines, each district planned to continue with strict mitigation strategies and provide safe methods for students and staff to disinfect workspaces and personal belongings.
Another Facebook post, apparently from a parent with a student in KISD, does ask the simple question about the distribution of accurate information on campuses.
This comment was posted on the “What’s happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX” Facebook page:
“So my daughter goes to Manor, had COVID-19 as well, I spoke with the nurse and she says KISD has nothing in place for covid anymore. There is no reporting, no rules, no nothing. So I would say as far as the other kids go it’s up to you. Send them if you feel comfortable, don’t if you don’t.”
The Herald reached out to both KISD and CCISD for a comment about COVID-19 cases since the beginning of school and under what circumstances would districts consider canceling classes or postponing the school year.
According to KISD spokesperson Taina Maya Northington, school officials will continue to work with the county health department, Texas Education Agency, and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services for guidance pertaining to communicable diseases.
“We strongly encourage people who are ill to stay home,” Northington said. “If someone is running a fever over 100 they should only return after they have been fever-free for 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medicine.”
According to Kurtis Quillin, CCISD spokesman, the Texas Education Agency has not advised his district on how implement COVID-19 procedures this school year.
“At this time, CCISD has not received guidance from the Texas Education Agency or Department of Health to implement procedures specifically related to COVID,” Quillin said in an email. “We are not currently tracking cases among students or staff, but our nurses are instructing parents with questions related to COVID to consult their healthcare provider. We remain in constant communication with the TEA and all relevant health officials to ensure our students and staff remain as safe as possible.”
In a follow-up email, Quillen reminded families about the information on their website.
“We are adhering to the guidelines posted on our website and always evaluating to ensure we are keeping our students and staff as safe as possible on CCISD’s campuses,” Quillen said.
A rise in COVID-19 cases was reported in the Bell County Jail this month.
According to FME News Service, officials at the jail confirmed there are currently coronavirus cases in the jail, but would not specify how many. A lieutenant with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office did say the staff was following COVID-19 guidelines.
(6) comments
Always entertaining to hear from trumplicans and non-medical professionals when it comes to covid! But admittedly, the fear factor seems to be much lower now that we have been going through variant after variant.
We were right about covid, the booster shot on what you called a conspiracy theory. Number of deaths were wrong, the shot caused lots of deaths and illness and people were dumb to be brainwashed by the lying government.
You should ask for a refund of your education.
Of course, it's coming, it's almost election time and Democrats want mail in ballots to steal an election.
Let me recap.
...
Covid appeared in 2019, hence it's nickname = Covid-19!!!
...
Fast forward FOUR years, its now 2023.
...
Yet, we still here this howl: COVID is coming, hide your babies, hungry, angry COVID is coming again!!!
...
The crazies have become crazier!!!!
....
Prepare for even greater restrictions ahead!!!
...
[censored][censored][censored]
Covid was 0.5 - 1% lethal. Less than the flu
It crazies VS. Normal people at this point. THE KING IS COMING. REPENT FOR THE KINGDOM IS NIGH.
So tired of the non-stop fear factor over covid. Did parents used to panic over the flu? Did they panic over a cold? Is covid any more dangerous than any other bug? No, not any more!! Come on, people!! Even for people traveling to Europe there are no more restrictions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.