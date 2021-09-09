Driving to the H-E-B Plus on Trimmier Road in Killeen, customers will notice orange traffic cones and barriers blocking off portions of the parking lot.
Repairs are continuing to fix sections of the parking lot damaged in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri in February, said H-E-B spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson.
Thompson said repairs could be complete by Thanksgiving.
