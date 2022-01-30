Parks, airports and advisory boards will be the focus of Tuesday’s City Council workshop.
Several big-ticket items are up for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, including the $127,000 parks master plan commissioned in 2020 to reenvision Killeen’s parkways. The “bold but manageable” plan sets itself apart from a 2017 predecessor by meeting strong but incremental goals through community engagement and a smaller capital project base.
If all goes well, the Killeen City Council will give it the green light, slating it for official passage at the next City Council Meeting.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport will also be the focus of some discussion Tuesday as it seeks approval for the allocation of $151,319 for a Concessions Rent Relief Airport Rescue Grant, the funding source of which is the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal relief plan passed in 2021 by Congress through which Killeen received some $29 million in coronavirus abatement funds.
Additionally, the airport announced through an associated staff report that it has sucessfully renegotiated its contract with American Airlines, the only airline still in operation at the Killeen airport.
The report notes that the airport will increase its rental rates for the airline by approximately 3 cents per square foot per month from $2.11 to $2.14 — a total increase of about $451.44 annually. According to the report, this is due to an approximate 1.4% increase in the national cost price index.
The agreement, which the report says has been back-dated to October due to delayed responses and extended negotiations, is good until Sept. 30, 2023.
Budgets
Several large-scale spending items are slated for discussion, including $407,623 for the installation of two restroom facilities to be installed at Long Branch Park and Conder Park. The new restrooms will replace those currently at both parks and will include a larger footprint, baby changing stations and will be ADA compliant.
The facilities will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act,
The Fire Department has also requested $180,798 for the repair of one of its ladder trucks.
Boards and salaries
The City Council will consider declaring vacancies for several boards including the Arts Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment and Killeen Sister Cities boards. The City Council is also expected to nominate new members to fill those boards, and to replace Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King with Councilwoman Nina Cobb on the Senior Advisory Board.
Additionally, the City Council will consider increasing City Auditor Matthew Grady’s salary by 5%, from $91,534 to $96,111. An associated staff report said that the suggestion is the result of his annual evaluation, though it does not say what grade he received from the City Council.
In other business, residents will have one final chance to publicly speak their piece as the City Council considers an ordinance establishing a charter election in line with the general May election. Similarly, single-member district lines have been drawn and require approval at Tuesday’s workshop.
Finally, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown has requested that the City Council return to the following items on a future agenda:
- Habitat preservation
- Police retention
- Personnel matters related to department heads
